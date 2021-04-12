Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S A : List and professional profile of the candidates to the Board of Directors

COMPAÑÍA CERVECERÍAS UNIDAS S.A. (UNITED BREWERIES COMPANY, INC) Open Stock Corporation Securities Reg. N° 0007 INFORMATION ON THE CANDIDATES NOMINATED AS DIRECTORS OF THE BOARD TO BE ELECTED AT THE 118TH ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING To be held on April 14, 2021 Shareholders are informed that the Administration has received the following information on the following candidates nominated for the position of director, to be proposed at the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting: I. LIST OF CANDIDATES The candidates who have accepted their nomination to the position of director of the Company and have declared to comply with all legal requirements to carry out their duties, in accordance with the provisions of article 73 of the Regulation of Law No. 18,046 on Corporations, are the following: 1.- Vittorio Corbo Lioi (as independent director) 2.- Andrónico Luksic Craig 3.- Francisco Pérez Mackenna 4.- Pablo Granifo Lavín 5.- Rodrigo Hinzpeter Kirberg 6.- Carlos Molina Solís 7.- José Miguel Barros van Hövell tot Westerflier 8.- Marc Gross 9.- Rory Cullinan

INFORMATION ON THE EXPERIENCE AND PROFESSIONAL PROFILE OF THE CANDIDATES Candidates have submitted the following information: Vittorio Corbo Lioi: Has held the position of member of the Directors Committee of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A., in his capacity as independent director, since he was elected director in April 2012, which he currently chairs. He is Chairman of Vittorio Corbo y Asociados Limitada, member of the MIT Sloan Latin American Advisory Council, of the International Advisory Council of the Center for Social and Economic Research (CASE) of Warsaw, Poland, and member of the Public Opinion Committee of the Centro de Estudios Públicos (CEP) in Santiago, Chile. He was President of the Central Bank of Chile between 2003 and 2007, director of Banco Santander S.A. (Spain) between the years 2011-2014, Chairman of the Board of Banco Santander Chile between 2014 and 2018, and director of the Santander-México Group and ENDESA Chile. He is an economic advisor to large companies as well as family offices. He held senior management positions at the World Bank in Washington DC and has provided numerous consultancies to the World Bank, IDB, US-AID, CIDA, SIDA, FASID and the OECD, as well as governments and central banks in Latin America. He was Professor of Economics in Canada, the United States and Chile. Mr. Corbo holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidad de Chile and a Ph.D. in Economics from MIT. Andrónico Luksic Craig: Was appointed Chairman of the Board of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. in April 2013 and he has served as director since November 1986. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of Cervecera CCU Chile Limited, Embotelladoras Chilenas Unidas S.A., Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Argentina S.A., Central Cervecera de Colombia S.A.S. and Zona Franca Central Cervecera S.A.S. He is currently Chairman of the Boards of Quiñenco S.A. and of LQ Inversiones Financieras S.A., and Vice-chairman of the Boards of Banco de Chile and Compañía Sud Americana de Vapores S.A., as well as a member of the Board of several other companies and institutions. In addition, Mr. Luksic is Trustee Emeritus of Babson College, a member of the Harvard Global Advisory Council, the Columbia Global Leadership Council, the International Advisory Board of the Blavatnik School of Government at Oxford University, the International Advisory Boards of both the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management

and the Fudan University School of Management, and the Americas Executive Board of the MIT Sloan School of Management. Francisco Pérez Mackenna: Has served as director of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. as of July 1998 and previously, between 1991 and 1998, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer r of said company. In 1998 he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Quiñenco S.A., a position he holds to date. He is a member of the Board of several companies, including Cervecera CCU Chile Limited, Embotelladoras Chilenas Unidas S.A., Viña San Pedro Tarapacá SA, Compañía Pisquera de Chile S.A., Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Argentina S.A., Compañía Industrial Cervecera S.A., Inversiones y Rentas S.A., Banco de Chile, LQ Inversiones Financieras S.A., Sudamericana Agencias Aéreas y Marítimas S.A., Nexans y Hapag Lloyd; and Chairman of CSAV (Compañía Sud Americana de Vapores S.A.), ENEX (Empresa Nacional de Energía Enex S.A.), Invexans S.A., y de Tech Pack S.A.. Mr. Pérez holds a degree in Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and an MBA (Master in Business Administration) from the University of Chicago. Pablo Granifo Lavín: He has served as director of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. since April 2013. He has also served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banco de Chile since 2007 and of Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. since 2013. He also holds the position of director of the subsidiaries Cervecera CCU Chile Limitada and Embotelladoras Chilenas Unidas S.A. and of Quiñenco S.A. In addition, he is Chairman of the Boards of Banchile Asesoría Financiera S.A., Socofin S.A. and Banchile Administradora General de Fondos S.A., and member of the executive committee of Banchile Corredores de Seguros Limitada and of the Board of Empresa Nacional de Energía Enex S.A. Mr. Granifo holds a degree in Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Rodrigo Hinzpeter Kirberg: He serves as director of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. since July 2015. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Cervecera CCU Chile Limited, Embotelladoras Chilenas Unidas S.A., Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Argentina S.A. e Inversiones y Rentas S.A. Between 2000 and 2001, he worked as foreign attorney at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett law firm in New York. As of 2014, he is the General Counsel of Quiñenco S.A. Previously, he was Minister of Internal Affairs (2010-2012) and Secretary of

Defense of Chile (2012-2014). He holds a law degree from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. Carlos Alberto Molina Solis: Has serves as director of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. as of April 2012 and as Vice- Chairman of the Board since May 2018. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Cervecera CCU Chile Limited, Embotelladoras Chilenas Unidas S.A., Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Argentina S.A., Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. and Compañía Pisquera de Chile S.A., and Chief Executive Officer of Corporación Dinámica Industrial, S.A. in Mexico. He has over 30 years of management and strategic consulting experience in multiple industries, especially in beverages and consumer goods across the Americas. In beverages, his roles have included Business Development for Heineken Americas; Planning and Strategy for Femsa Cerveza; and board member of Kaiser in Brazil. Prior to these roles, Mr. Molina was a partner in Booz, Allen & Hamilton, a global business consulting firm. Mr. Molina has a BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) from the University of Houston, and an MBA from the University of Texas. José Miguel Barros van Hövell tot Westerflier: Holds the position of director of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. as of April 2016. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Cervecera CCU Chile Limited, Embotelladoras Chilenas Unidas S.A., Viña San Pedro Tarapacá S.A. and Compañía Pisquera de Chile S.A. He is an international director and partner of Banco de Inversiones LarraínVial S.A. and currently a member of the Board of Directors of Lipigas S.A., Construmart S.A and Stel Chile S.A. Mr. Barros holds a degree in Business Administration from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and graduated from the PADE of ESE Business School, Universidad de Los Andes. Marc Gross. Has served as director of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. since May 2020. Mr. Gross has worked for Danone Group and Sara Lee. In 1995, Mr. Gross joined Heineken and worked in Greece as Plant Director. In 1999, he became Regional Operations Supply Chain Director Europe for Heineken and in 2002 took over the position of Managing Director of Heineken Nederland. In June 2005, Mr. Gross was appointed Chief Supply Chain Officer and Member of the Global Executive Team. In this position, he was responsible for the Supply Chain, including manufacturing, worldwide as well as for R&D. During the period of 2010 until 2015, he held the position of Chief Executive Officer of Empaque Mexico. From 2012 until 2017, he also served as non-executive director of Keonys, a high tech company

in France. Since June 2020, Mr. Gross is principal advisor to the Executive Board of Directors of SHV for their global operations. Mr. Gross graduated as engineer from Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts et Métiers Paris, France and from Technical University Aachen, Germany. Rory Cullinan: Has served as director of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. since May 2018. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Cervecera CCU Chile Limitada and Embotelladoras Chilenas Unidas S.A. Mr. Cullinan has wide experience across many different markets and sectors, working and living in Europe, Africa, America and Russia. Mr. Cullinan held various positions in the Royal Bank of Scotland, including as Executive Chairman of the Investment Bank. He is currently non-executive director at Broadstone Inc, a listed SPAC and advisor to several companies. Santiago, April 12, 2021.