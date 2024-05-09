Corporate | Presentation
Investor Relations First Quarter 2024
Disclaimer
Statements made in this presentation relate to CCU's
rely on these forward-looking statements. Our
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-
future performance or financial results are "forward-
independent public accountants have not examined or
looking statements as such statements and information
looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of
compiled the forward-looking statements and,
involve known and unknown risks. These statements
the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are
accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect
should be considered in conjunction with the additional
not statements of fact and involve uncertainties that
to such statements. No
representation or warranty,
information about risk and uncertainties set forth in
could cause actual performance or results to materially
express or implied, is or will be made or given by us or
CCU's annual report filed with the Chilean Comisión
differ. Forward looking statements include, without
any of our affiliates or directors or any other person as to
para el Mercado Financiero (CMF) and in CCU's 20-F
limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast,
the accuracy or completeness of the information or
for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the
indicate or imply future results, performance or
opinions contained in this presentation and no
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
achievements, and may contain words like "believe,"
responsibility or liability is or will be accepted for any
"anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or
such information or opinions.
This presentation and its contents are proprietary
any other words or phrases of similar meaning.
information and may not be reproduced or otherwise
Although we believe that these forward-looking
disseminated in whole or in part without our prior written
Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
statements and the information in this presentation are
consent. Recipients of this presentation are not to
future performance, and our actual results or other
based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations,
construe the contents of this summary as legal, tax or
developments may differ materially from the
we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove
investment advice and recipients should consult their
expectations expressed in the forward-looking
to have been correct. The forward-looking statements
own advisors in this regard.
statements. As for forward-looking statements that relate
represent CCU's views as of the date of this
to future financial results and other projections, actual
presentation and should not be relied upon as
results will be different due to the inherent uncertainty of
representing our views as of any date subsequent to the
estimates, forecasts and projections. Because of these
date of this presentation as
we undertake no obligation
risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not
to update any of these
statements. Listeners are
2
1
CCU OVERVIEW
4
2
Market overview
19
3
Performance overview
21
Ownership structure(1)
Quiñenco
Heineken
50.00%
50.00%
IRSA(2)
ADR
Local(3)
65.87%
18.02%
16.11%
Market Capitalization(4) = B USD 2.2
- Figures as of March 31, 2024. Number of shares 369,502,872; (2) Inversiones y Rentas S.A. (IRSA) owns directly 59.03% of CCU's equity and 6.84% through Inversiones IRSA LTDA, a 99.9% owned vehicle;
- In Chile CCU´s shares are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Chile Electronic Stock Exchange; (4) Market capitalization of CCU as of March 31, 2024.
4
Regional multicategory beverages player
Total
Consolidated
Contribution by Operating segment
(As of December 31st, 2023)(1)
Chile
International
Wine
Other(2)
Business
3 Operating Segments
6
Geographies
JVs
Volume
33.1
22.8
9.1
1.3
(0.1)
7.5
Chile
Colombia
Colombia(5)
(JV)
mln HL
Central Cervecera
Net Sales
3,058
2,096
699
301
(39)
Beer
Beer
USD mln
Non Alcoholic
Malt
EBITDA(4)
452
338
102
38
(26)
Spirits
Bolivia
USD mln
Cider
EBITDA
14.8%
16.1%
14.6%
12.7%
-
margin(4)
Paraguay
Wine
Employees
10,244
5,224
2,868
1,742
410
Wine &
Uruguay
Sparkling Wine
Chile
Consolidated
Chile(3)
Chile(3)
Chile(3)
82%
69%
67%
69%
Argentina
International
Total
Consolidated
Wine
Net Sales
Wine
EBITDA(4)
Wine
Business
Volume(7)
Volume
4%
3,058
10%
452
8%
Beer
40.6
33.1
USD mln
USD mln
Non Alcoholic
mln HL
mln HL
International
International
Wine export
ADO(6) (JV)
International
Spirits
CCC(5)
ADO(6)
to 80
5%
13%
Business
Business
Business
countries
Non Alcoholic
27%
23%
23%
Cider
(1) Average of period exchange rate for 2023: CLP 839.1/USD (Source: Central Bank of Chile); (2) Considered as Others/Eliminations in CCU's financial releases. Includes Corporate Functions, Centres of
Malt
Excellence, Shared Services across all Operating segments; (3) Includes Other; (4) EBITDA is equivalent to ORBDA (Adjusted Operating Result Before Depreciation and Amortization) used in the 20-F form; (5) Beer
and Malt 50/50 JV with Postobón, Central Cervecera Colombia ("CCC"); (6) Mineral, purified and flavoured water 50/50 JV with Danone, Aguas de Origen ("ADO") in Argentina; (7) Includes 7.5 mln HL from our JV´s.
Numbers have been rounded.
5
Leader with a strong & diversified brand portfolio
Chile
International Business
Core Categories
Synergic Categories
TOTAL 2023
Beer
Non Alcoholic
Wine, Spirits
Market
Proprietary
and Cider
Share(1)
Brands(2)
45.0%(3)
66.8%
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Water
Functional & Juices
Cider
Pisco
Rum
Other Spirits
17.1%(4)
72.2%
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Water
Functional & Juices
Ciders
Chile, Argentina & Exports
Wine
20.0%(5)
100%
TOTAL
29.7%
69.8%
Source: Nielsen for Chile and Domestic Wine, Ernest &Young (EY) for Argentina, ID Retail for Uruguay, CCR for Paraguay, CiesMori for Bolivia for beer and malt, and internal estimates for CSDs; and Viñas de Chile for Export Wine. Annually updated and
weighted by internal market size estimates; market size estimates annually updated. Last update February 2024. Notes: (1) Weighted average volume market share. (2) Proportion of CCU volumes related to proprietary brands; (3) Excludes Home Office Delivery (HOD), powder juices and energy drinks; (4) Includes Beer in Argentina; CSD, Beer, Juices, Mineral Water in Uruguay; CSD, Beer, Juices, Mineral Water in Paraguay; CSDs, Beer, and Malt in Bolivia; (5) Domestic and export wines from Chile.
Excludes bulk wine.
6
Chile Operating segment
Beer
Non-alcoholic
Spirits
Beer & non-alcoholic beer
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Water
Functional & Juices
Cider
Pisco
Rum
Other Spirits
Volume (Th HL)
16,216
16,882
17,644
17,863
18,868
19,802
20,484
23,897
23,388
22,781
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
019
2022
7
International Business Operating segment
Argentina
Paraguay
Uruguay
Bolivia
Beer & non-alcoholic beer
Cider
Beer
Non Alcoholic
Beer
Non Alcoholic
Beer
Malt
Non Alcoholic
Volume (Th HL)
5,375
6,230
6,266
7,270
8,575
8,899
8,784
9,424
9,527
9,095
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
8
Wine Operating segment
Wine & sparkling wine
Chile
Argentina
Volume (Th HL)
1,306
1,348
1,388
1,431
1,389
1,395
1,538
1,583
1,573
1,347
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
9
Joint Venture in Colombia
Joint venture in
Colombia
Central Cervecera de Colombia
Strategic Partner
50.0%50.0%
Beer
Malt
Volume (Th HL)
60
233
379
507
1,240
1,502
2,069
2,157
2,097
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 21:20:59 UTC.