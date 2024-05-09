Corporate | Presentation

Investor Relations First Quarter 2024

1

CCU OVERVIEW

4

2

Market overview

19

3

Performance overview

21

Ownership structure(1)

Quiñenco

Heineken

50.00%

50.00%

IRSA(2)

ADR

Local(3)

65.87%

18.02%

16.11%

Market Capitalization(4) = B USD 2.2

  1. Figures as of March 31, 2024. Number of shares 369,502,872; (2) Inversiones y Rentas S.A. (IRSA) owns directly 59.03% of CCU's equity and 6.84% through Inversiones IRSA LTDA, a 99.9% owned vehicle;
  1. In Chile CCU´s shares are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Chile Electronic Stock Exchange; (4) Market capitalization of CCU as of March 31, 2024.

4

Regional multicategory beverages player

Total

Consolidated

Contribution by Operating segment

(As of December 31st, 2023)(1)

Chile

International

Wine

Other(2)

Business

3 Operating Segments

6

Geographies

JVs

Volume

33.1

22.8

9.1

1.3

(0.1)

7.5

Chile

Colombia

Colombia(5)

(JV)

mln HL

Central Cervecera

Net Sales

3,058

2,096

699

301

(39)

Beer

Beer

USD mln

Non Alcoholic

Malt

EBITDA(4)

452

338

102

38

(26)

Spirits

Bolivia

USD mln

Cider

EBITDA

14.8%

16.1%

14.6%

12.7%

-

margin(4)

Paraguay

Wine

Employees

10,244

5,224

2,868

1,742

410

Wine &

Uruguay

Sparkling Wine

Chile

Consolidated

Chile(3)

Chile(3)

Chile(3)

82%

69%

67%

69%

Argentina

International

Total

Consolidated

Wine

Net Sales

Wine

EBITDA(4)

Wine

Business

Volume(7)

Volume

4%

3,058

10%

452

8%

Beer

40.6

33.1

USD mln

USD mln

Non Alcoholic

mln HL

mln HL

International

International

Wine export

ADO(6) (JV)

International

Spirits

CCC(5)

ADO(6)

to 80

5%

13%

Business

Business

Business

countries

Non Alcoholic

27%

23%

23%

Cider

(1) Average of period exchange rate for 2023: CLP 839.1/USD (Source: Central Bank of Chile); (2) Considered as Others/Eliminations in CCU's financial releases. Includes Corporate Functions, Centres of

Malt

Excellence, Shared Services across all Operating segments; (3) Includes Other; (4) EBITDA is equivalent to ORBDA (Adjusted Operating Result Before Depreciation and Amortization) used in the 20-F form; (5) Beer

and Malt 50/50 JV with Postobón, Central Cervecera Colombia ("CCC"); (6) Mineral, purified and flavoured water 50/50 JV with Danone, Aguas de Origen ("ADO") in Argentina; (7) Includes 7.5 mln HL from our JV´s.

Numbers have been rounded.

5

Leader with a strong & diversified brand portfolio

Chile

International Business

Core Categories

Synergic Categories

TOTAL 2023

Beer

Non Alcoholic

Wine, Spirits

Market

Proprietary

and Cider

Share(1)

Brands(2)

45.0%(3)

66.8%

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Water

Functional & Juices

Cider

Pisco

Rum

Other Spirits

17.1%(4)

72.2%

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Water

Functional & Juices

Ciders

Chile, Argentina & Exports

Wine

20.0%(5)

100%

TOTAL

29.7%

69.8%

Source: Nielsen for Chile and Domestic Wine, Ernest &Young (EY) for Argentina, ID Retail for Uruguay, CCR for Paraguay, CiesMori for Bolivia for beer and malt, and internal estimates for CSDs; and Viñas de Chile for Export Wine. Annually updated and

weighted by internal market size estimates; market size estimates annually updated. Last update February 2024. Notes: (1) Weighted average volume market share. (2) Proportion of CCU volumes related to proprietary brands; (3) Excludes Home Office Delivery (HOD), powder juices and energy drinks; (4) Includes Beer in Argentina; CSD, Beer, Juices, Mineral Water in Uruguay; CSD, Beer, Juices, Mineral Water in Paraguay; CSDs, Beer, and Malt in Bolivia; (5) Domestic and export wines from Chile.

Excludes bulk wine.

6

Chile Operating segment

Beer

Non-alcoholic

Spirits

Beer & non-alcoholic beer

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Water

Functional & Juices

Cider

Pisco

Rum

Other Spirits

Volume (Th HL)

16,216

16,882

17,644

17,863

18,868

19,802

20,484

23,897

23,388

22,781

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

019

2022

7

International Business Operating segment

Argentina

Paraguay

Uruguay

Bolivia

Beer & non-alcoholic beer

Cider

Beer

Non Alcoholic

Beer

Non Alcoholic

Beer

Malt

Non Alcoholic

Volume (Th HL)

5,375

6,230

6,266

7,270

8,575

8,899

8,784

9,424

9,527

9,095

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

8

Wine Operating segment

Wine & sparkling wine

Chile

Argentina

Volume (Th HL)

1,306

1,348

1,388

1,431

1,389

1,395

1,538

1,583

1,573

1,347

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

9

Joint Venture in Colombia

Joint venture in

Colombia

Central Cervecera de Colombia

Strategic Partner

50.0%50.0%

Beer

Malt

Volume (Th HL)

60

233

379

507

1,240

1,502

2,069

2,157

2,097

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

10

