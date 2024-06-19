Corporate Presentation
Investor Relations
First Quarter 2024
Disclaimer
Statements made in this presentation relate to CCU's
rely on these forward-looking statements. Our
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-
future performance or financial results are "forward-
independent public accountants have not examined or
looking statements as such statements and information
looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of
compiled the forward-looking statements and,
involve known and unknown risks. These statements
the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are
accordingly, do not provide any assurance with respect
should be considered in conjunction with the additional
not statements of fact and involve uncertainties that
to such statements. No
representation or warranty,
information about risk and uncertainties set forth in
could cause actual performance or results to materially
express or implied, is or will be made or given by us or
CCU's annual report filed with the Chilean Comisión
differ. Forward looking statements include, without
any of our affiliates or directors or any other person as to
para el Mercado Financiero (CMF) and in CCU's 20-F
limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast,
the accuracy or completeness of the information or
for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the
indicate or imply future results, performance or
opinions contained in this presentation and no
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
achievements, and may contain words like "believe,"
responsibility or liability is or will be accepted for any
"anticipate," "expect," "envisages," "will likely result," or
such information or opinions.
This presentation and its contents are proprietary
any other words or phrases of similar meaning.
information and may not be reproduced or otherwise
Although we believe that these forward-looking
disseminated in whole or in part without our prior written
Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of
statements and the information in this presentation are
consent. Recipients of this presentation are not to
future performance, and our actual results or other
based upon reasonable assumptions and expectations,
construe the contents of this summary as legal, tax or
developments may differ materially from the
we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove
investment advice and recipients should consult their
expectations expressed in the forward-looking
to have been correct. The forward-looking statements
own advisors in this regard.
statements. As for forward-looking statements that relate
represent CCU's views as of the date of this
to future financial results and other projections, actual
presentation and should not be relied upon as
results will be different due to the inherent uncertainty of
representing our views as of any date subsequent to the
estimates, forecasts and projections. Because of these
date of this presentation as
we undertake no obligation
risks and uncertainties, potential investors should not
to update any of these
statements. Listeners are
2
1
CCU OVERVIEW
3
2
Market Overview
14
3
Performance Overview
16
4
Corporate Governance
24
Ownership structure(1)
Quiñenco
Heineken
50.00%
50.00%
IRSA(2)
ADR
Local(3)
65.87%
18.02%
16.11%
Market Capitalization(4) = Bn USD 2.2
- Figures as of March 31, 2024. Number of shares 369,502,872; (2) Inversiones y Rentas S.A. (IRSA) owns directly 59.03% of CCU's equity and 6.84% through Inversiones IRSA LTDA, a 99.9% owned vehicle; (3) In Chile CCU´s shares are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Chile Electronic Stock Exchange; (4) Market capitalization of CCU as of March 31, 2024.
4
Regional multicategory beverages player
Contribution by Operating segment
(As of December 31st, 2023)(1)
Total
Chile
International
Wine
Other(2)
Consolidated
Business
3 Operating Segments
6
Geographies
Volume
33.1
22.8
9.1
1.3
(0.1)
mln HL
Net Sales
3,058
2,096
699
301
(39)
USD mln
EBITDA(4)
452
338
102
38
(26)
USD mln
EBITDA
14.8%
16.1%
14.6%
12.7%
-
margin(4)
Employees
10,244
5,224
2,868
1,742
410
Chile
Beer
Non Alcoholic
Spirits
Cider
Wine
Wine &
Sparkling Wine
Central Cervecera
ColombiaColombia(5) (CCC)
(JV)
Beer
Malt
Bolivia
Paraguay
Uruguay
Chile(3)
Chile(3)
Chile(3)
Chile(3)
22.8
Wine
69%
67%
69%
Total
1.3
CCC(5)
Wine
Wine
EBITDA(4) Wine
JV's
Consolidated
Net Sales
Volume(7)
2.1
Volume
4%
3,058
10%
452
8%
40.6
7.5
(6)
33.1
mln HL
ADO
USD mln
USD mln
5.4
mln HL
International
International
International
International
Business
Business
Business
Business
9.1
27%
23%
23%
Chile
Wine export
to 80
countries
Argentina
International
Business
Beer
Non Alcoholic
Aguas de Origen
(ADO)(6) (JV)
Spirits
Non Alcoholic
Cider
Malt
- Average of period exchange rate for 2023: CLP 839.1/USD (Source: Central Bank of Chile); (2) Considered as Others/Eliminations in CCU's financial releases. Includes Corporate Functions, Centres of Excellence, Shared Services across all Operating segments; (3) Includes Other; (4) EBITDA is equivalent to ORBDA (Adjusted Operating Result Before Depreciation and Amortization) used in the 20-F form; (5) Beer and Malt 50/50 JV with Postobón, Central Cervecera Colombia ("CCC"); (6) Mineral, purified and flavoured water 50/50 JV with Danone, Aguas de Origen ("ADO") in Argentina; (7) Includes 7.5 mln HL from our JV´s. Numbers have been rounded.
5
Leader with a strong & diversified brand portfolio
Chile
International Business
Core Categories
Synergic Categories
TOTAL 2023
Beer
Non Alcoholic
Wine, Spirits
Market
Proprietary
and Cider
Share(1)
Brands(2)
45.0%(3)
66.8%
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Water
Functional & Juices
Pisco
Rum
Cider
Other Spirits
17.1%(4)
72.2%
Carbonated Soft Drinks
Water
Functional & Juices
Ciders
Chile, Argentina & Exports
Wine
20.0%(5)
100%
TOTAL
29.7%
69.8%
Source: Nielsen for Chile and Domestic Wine, Ernest &Young for Argentina, ID Retail for Uruguay, CCR for Paraguay, CiesMori for Bolivia for beer and malt, and internal estimates for CSDs; and Viñas de Chile for Export Wine. Annually updated and weighted
by internal market size estimates; market size estimates annually updated. Last update February 2024. Notes: (1) Weighted average volume market share. (2) Proportion of CCU volumes related to proprietary brands; (3) Excludes Home Office Delivery (HOD), powder juices and energy drinks; (4) Includes Beer in Argentina; CSD, Beer, Juices, Mineral Water in Uruguay; CSD, Beer, Juices, Mineral Water in Paraguay; CSDs, Beer, and Malt in Bolivia; (5) Domestic and export wines from Chile. Excludes bulk wine.
6
Joint Venture in Colombia
Joint venture in
Colombia
Central Cervecera de Colombia
Strategic Partner
50.0%50.0%
Beer
Malt
Volume (Th HL)
60
233
379
507
1,240
1,502
2,069
2,157
2,097
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
7
Multicategory scale in manufacturing, sales & logistics
Chile
International Business
Distribution
Points
Sales by channel
Number of Plants
(1)
centers(2)
of sale
Retail
Supermarket
Indirect
4 Beer(8)
8
Non Alcoholic
29
114,637(3)
49%
30%
21%
5
Spirits
3
Beer
224,229(5)
10%
25%
65%
2
Cider
11
2
Non Alcoholic
1
Non Alcoholic
1
18,246(5)
0%
22%
78%
1
Beer
7
32,416(5)
73%
21%
6%
1
Non Alcoholic
1
Beer
4
15,668(3)
29%
5%
66%
1
Non Alcoholic
Wine(4)
5
Wine
29(6)
31,105(4)
38%
35%
27%(4)
Total(11)
35 Plants
52
405,196(10)
39%
28%
32%
Colombia
1
Beer/Malt
71(7)
391,244(7)
74%
10%
15%
- Main production facilities; (2) Owned plus long-term leases; (3) Points of sale related to direct sales only. For Chile, including Comercial Patagona, excluding Manantial; (4) Related to the Chile domestic wine business only; (5) Related to both direct and indirect sales; (6) Through the Chile Operating segment network; (7) Joint distribution through the Postobón network. Includes Central Cervecera de Colombia sales force and Postobón shared sales force; (8) Includes Austral brewery and mixed plant in Temuco considered in Beer and Non Alcoholic; (9) Includes Aguas de Origen's plant for mineral, purified and flavored water; (10) Points of sale of Wines are contained in Chile and does not consider online sales through our e-commerce platform; (11) Considers the Total Consolidated CCU, JVs in Colombia and Argentina.
8
Business model combines focus and synergies across all Operating segments and JV
Corporate Functions
Centers of Excellence(1)
Shared Services
Production
Marketing
Sales
Logistics
Operating segments
Joint ventures
(JVs)
Chile
International Business
Wine
Colombia & Argentina
S Y N E R G I E S
S Y N E R G I E S
S Y N E R G I E S
F O C U S B Y C A T E G O R Y
F O C U S B Y C A T E G O R Y
M U L T I C A T E G O R Y S Y N E R G I E S B Y C O U N T R Y
M U L T I C A T E G O R Y S Y N E R G I E S B Y C O U N T R Y
Source: CCU
(1) Includes Commercial, Industrial and Planning & Logistics. The Centers of excellence aim to implement the best practices and seek for efficiencies across the Company's main functions.
9
Proven track record in diversification, inorganic growth and long-term alliances
Diversification from a Chile beer based company into a regional multicategory branded beverage company
•
Since its foundation in 1850 until 1916, CCU was focused on the Chilean beer industry
Countries
Strategic Acquisitions or Partnerships
•
From 1916 until 1994, CCU started adding soft drinks to its portfolio, preparing its path to further diversification
Categories
Alliance with Global / Regional Players
•
Since 1994, CCU started entering into new countries, together with categories, strategic acquisitions and alliances
1994
1995
2000
2002
2003
2005
2006
2007
Entered in the wine business Started producing PepsiCo brands under license
Entered the Argentine beer market
CCU acquired 50% of Cervecería Austral
Acquisition of 50%+(1) of Kunstmann brewery
Heineken became part of CCU's property
CCU created Compañía Pisquera de Chile S.A.
JV with Watt's S.A.
Agreement with Nestlé Waters S.A.
2008
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
Expansion of the beer business in Argentina by the acquisition of ICSA Merger of Viña San Pedro & Viña Tarapacá
Entered the Cider category in Argentina
Pernod Ricard distribution
Acquisition of brands in Uruguay and 51% of Manantial S.A. (HOD)
Entered in Paraguay
Entered in Bolivia in the beer and malt categories, and started JV in Colombia
2016
2017
2019
2021
2022
2023
Agreement to expand the brand Watt's in the region. Entered to ready to mix category with powder juice
Incorporation of Red Bull into the brand portfolio
Agreement with Coors Brewing Company to produce the Miller brands in Argentina
Andina and Natumalta were launched in Colombia. Acquisition of Bodega San Juan in Argentina
Agreement with Fratelli Branca Distillerie to distribute Branca Fernet in Chile
Acquisition of 50% of Aguas de Origen, including mineral, purified and flavored water in Argentina
Acquisition of 51% La Pizka, a company which specializes in premium frozen cocktails in Chile
Investment criteria for inorganic growth
- Projects with high potential profitability in the medium run, with a limited possible dilutive short term effect
- Projects that enable us to buy or build relevant and large scale operations
•
•
•
Projects that enable us to keep developing multi-category operations
Projects with proprietary brands and/or long term license agreements with strategic partners Projects that provide us competitive balance
Source: CCU Notes: (1) CCU acquired 50.0007% of Kunstmann Brewery, gaining control of the company.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CCU - Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA published this content on 19 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2024 16:41:05 UTC.