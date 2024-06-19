Corporate Presentation

1

CCU OVERVIEW

3

2

Market Overview

14

3

Performance Overview

16

4

Corporate Governance

24

Ownership structure(1)

Quiñenco

Heineken

50.00%

50.00%

IRSA(2)

ADR

Local(3)

65.87%

18.02%

16.11%

Market Capitalization(4) = Bn USD 2.2

  1. Figures as of March 31, 2024. Number of shares 369,502,872; (2) Inversiones y Rentas S.A. (IRSA) owns directly 59.03% of CCU's equity and 6.84% through Inversiones IRSA LTDA, a 99.9% owned vehicle; (3) In Chile CCU´s shares are traded on the Santiago Stock Exchange and the Chile Electronic Stock Exchange; (4) Market capitalization of CCU as of March 31, 2024.

4

Regional multicategory beverages player

Contribution by Operating segment

(As of December 31st, 2023)(1)

Total

Chile

International

Wine

Other(2)

Consolidated

Business

3 Operating Segments

6

Geographies

Volume

33.1

22.8

9.1

1.3

(0.1)

mln HL

Net Sales

3,058

2,096

699

301

(39)

USD mln

EBITDA(4)

452

338

102

38

(26)

USD mln

EBITDA

14.8%

16.1%

14.6%

12.7%

-

margin(4)

Employees

10,244

5,224

2,868

1,742

410

Chile

Beer

Non Alcoholic

Spirits

Cider

Wine

Wine &

Sparkling Wine

Central Cervecera

ColombiaColombia(5) (CCC)

(JV)

Beer

Malt

Bolivia

Paraguay

Uruguay

Chile(3)

Chile(3)

Chile(3)

Chile(3)

22.8

Wine

69%

67%

69%

Total

1.3

CCC(5)

Wine

Wine

EBITDA(4) Wine

JV's

Consolidated

Net Sales

Volume(7)

2.1

Volume

4%

3,058

10%

452

8%

40.6

7.5

(6)

33.1

mln HL

ADO

USD mln

USD mln

5.4

mln HL

International

International

International

International

Business

Business

Business

Business

9.1

27%

23%

23%

Chile

Wine export

to 80

countries

Argentina

International

Business

Beer

Non Alcoholic

Aguas de Origen

(ADO)(6) (JV)

Spirits

Non Alcoholic

Cider

Malt

  1. Average of period exchange rate for 2023: CLP 839.1/USD (Source: Central Bank of Chile); (2) Considered as Others/Eliminations in CCU's financial releases. Includes Corporate Functions, Centres of Excellence, Shared Services across all Operating segments; (3) Includes Other; (4) EBITDA is equivalent to ORBDA (Adjusted Operating Result Before Depreciation and Amortization) used in the 20-F form; (5) Beer and Malt 50/50 JV with Postobón, Central Cervecera Colombia ("CCC"); (6) Mineral, purified and flavoured water 50/50 JV with Danone, Aguas de Origen ("ADO") in Argentina; (7) Includes 7.5 mln HL from our JV´s. Numbers have been rounded.

5

Leader with a strong & diversified brand portfolio

Chile

International Business

Core Categories

Synergic Categories

TOTAL 2023

Beer

Non Alcoholic

Wine, Spirits

Market

Proprietary

and Cider

Share(1)

Brands(2)

45.0%(3)

66.8%

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Water

Functional & Juices

Pisco

Rum

Cider

Other Spirits

17.1%(4)

72.2%

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Water

Functional & Juices

Ciders

Chile, Argentina & Exports

Wine

20.0%(5)

100%

TOTAL

29.7%

69.8%

Source: Nielsen for Chile and Domestic Wine, Ernest &Young for Argentina, ID Retail for Uruguay, CCR for Paraguay, CiesMori for Bolivia for beer and malt, and internal estimates for CSDs; and Viñas de Chile for Export Wine. Annually updated and weighted

by internal market size estimates; market size estimates annually updated. Last update February 2024. Notes: (1) Weighted average volume market share. (2) Proportion of CCU volumes related to proprietary brands; (3) Excludes Home Office Delivery (HOD), powder juices and energy drinks; (4) Includes Beer in Argentina; CSD, Beer, Juices, Mineral Water in Uruguay; CSD, Beer, Juices, Mineral Water in Paraguay; CSDs, Beer, and Malt in Bolivia; (5) Domestic and export wines from Chile. Excludes bulk wine.

6

Joint Venture in Colombia

Joint venture in

Colombia

Central Cervecera de Colombia

Strategic Partner

50.0%50.0%

Beer

Malt

Volume (Th HL)

60

233

379

507

1,240

1,502

2,069

2,157

2,097

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

7

Multicategory scale in manufacturing, sales & logistics

Chile

International Business

Distribution

Points

Sales by channel

Number of Plants

(1)

centers(2)

of sale

Retail

Supermarket

Indirect

4 Beer(8)

8

Non Alcoholic

29

114,637(3)

49%

30%

21%

5

Spirits

3

Beer

224,229(5)

10%

25%

65%

2

Cider

11

2

Non Alcoholic

1

Non Alcoholic

1

18,246(5)

0%

22%

78%

1

Beer

7

32,416(5)

73%

21%

6%

1

Non Alcoholic

1

Beer

4

15,668(3)

29%

5%

66%

1

Non Alcoholic

Wine(4)

5

Wine

29(6)

31,105(4)

38%

35%

27%(4)

Total(11)

35 Plants

52

405,196(10)

39%

28%

32%

Colombia

1

Beer/Malt

71(7)

391,244(7)

74%

10%

15%

  1. Main production facilities; (2) Owned plus long-term leases; (3) Points of sale related to direct sales only. For Chile, including Comercial Patagona, excluding Manantial; (4) Related to the Chile domestic wine business only; (5) Related to both direct and indirect sales; (6) Through the Chile Operating segment network; (7) Joint distribution through the Postobón network. Includes Central Cervecera de Colombia sales force and Postobón shared sales force; (8) Includes Austral brewery and mixed plant in Temuco considered in Beer and Non Alcoholic; (9) Includes Aguas de Origen's plant for mineral, purified and flavored water; (10) Points of sale of Wines are contained in Chile and does not consider online sales through our e-commerce platform; (11) Considers the Total Consolidated CCU, JVs in Colombia and Argentina.

8

Business model combines focus and synergies across all Operating segments and JV

Corporate Functions

Centers of Excellence(1)

Shared Services

Production

Marketing

Sales

Logistics

Operating segments

Joint ventures

(JVs)

Chile

International Business

Wine

Colombia & Argentina

S Y N E R G I E S

S Y N E R G I E S

S Y N E R G I E S

F O C U S B Y C A T E G O R Y

F O C U S B Y C A T E G O R Y

M U L T I C A T E G O R Y S Y N E R G I E S B Y C O U N T R Y

M U L T I C A T E G O R Y S Y N E R G I E S B Y C O U N T R Y

Source: CCU

(1) Includes Commercial, Industrial and Planning & Logistics. The Centers of excellence aim to implement the best practices and seek for efficiencies across the Company's main functions.

9

Proven track record in diversification, inorganic growth and long-term alliances

Diversification from a Chile beer based company into a regional multicategory branded beverage company

Since its foundation in 1850 until 1916, CCU was focused on the Chilean beer industry

Countries

Strategic Acquisitions or Partnerships

From 1916 until 1994, CCU started adding soft drinks to its portfolio, preparing its path to further diversification

Categories

Alliance with Global / Regional Players

Since 1994, CCU started entering into new countries, together with categories, strategic acquisitions and alliances

1994

1995

2000

2002

2003

2005

2006

2007

Entered in the wine business Started producing PepsiCo brands under license

Entered the Argentine beer market

CCU acquired 50% of Cervecería Austral

Acquisition of 50%+(1) of Kunstmann brewery

Heineken became part of CCU's property

CCU created Compañía Pisquera de Chile S.A.

JV with Watt's S.A.

Agreement with Nestlé Waters S.A.

2008

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

Expansion of the beer business in Argentina by the acquisition of ICSA Merger of Viña San Pedro & Viña Tarapacá

Entered the Cider category in Argentina

Pernod Ricard distribution

Acquisition of brands in Uruguay and 51% of Manantial S.A. (HOD)

Entered in Paraguay

Entered in Bolivia in the beer and malt categories, and started JV in Colombia

2016

2017

2019

2021

2022

2023

Agreement to expand the brand Watt's in the region. Entered to ready to mix category with powder juice

Incorporation of Red Bull into the brand portfolio

Agreement with Coors Brewing Company to produce the Miller brands in Argentina

Andina and Natumalta were launched in Colombia. Acquisition of Bodega San Juan in Argentina

Agreement with Fratelli Branca Distillerie to distribute Branca Fernet in Chile

Acquisition of 50% of Aguas de Origen, including mineral, purified and flavored water in Argentina

Acquisition of 51% La Pizka, a company which specializes in premium frozen cocktails in Chile

Investment criteria for inorganic growth

  • Projects with high potential profitability in the medium run, with a limited possible dilutive short term effect
  • Projects that enable us to buy or build relevant and large scale operations

Projects that enable us to keep developing multi-category operations

Projects with proprietary brands and/or long term license agreements with strategic partners Projects that provide us competitive balance

Source: CCU Notes: (1) CCU acquired 50.0007% of Kunstmann Brewery, gaining control of the company.

10

