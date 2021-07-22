Log in
    LOG   ES0105027009

COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(LOG)
Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista S A : Director's resignation and appointment

07/22/2021
TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the provisions of Article 227 of the Refunded Text of the Law on the Securities Market, informs the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) of the following:

The Board of Directors has today accepted the resignation presented by proprietary Director Mr. John Michael Jones in his position as Director, effective 23.59 hrs. of this same date.

The Company thanks Mr. Jones for the rendered services during his term.

At the same meeting, the Board unanimously agreed, after Imperial Brands Plc proposal in compliance with its proportional representation right, and prior a favourable report of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, the appointment by co-option, as proprietary Director, of Mr. Murray Henry McGowan, for the statutory term of four years, to fill the vacancy produced by Mr. Jones' resignation as proprietary Director.

His appointment is subject to the ratification by the first General Shareholders' Meeting of the Company.

Mr. Murray McGowan holds a first class honours degree in Actuarial Mathematics and Statistics from Heriot-Watt university, Edinburgh.

He joined Imperial Brands Plc.in 2020, as Group Strategy and Transformation Director. He is also part of the Imperial Executive Committee. He is responsible for leading all elements of group strategy and operational transformation, and the definition of the new five year strategic plan for the Group.

Leganés, July 22nd, 2021

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings SA published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
