Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista S A : Distribution of an interim dividend corresponding to FY 2020-2021

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CNMV)

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. (the Company), pursuant to the provisions of Article 227 of the Refunded Text of Law on the Securities Market, informs of the following:

The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting of July 22nd, 2021, has approved the distribution in cash of a gross interim dividend of 0.41 euros per share against 2020- 2021 fiscal year earnings.

The corresponding tax retention will be deducted from such amount, according to the applicable tax regulation.

The dividend will be paid by Banco de Santander, next August 27th, 2021, through those entities linked to IBERCLEAR, where shareholders have their shares deposited.

The ex-dividend date is August 25th, 2021.

Leganés, July 22nd, 2021.

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.