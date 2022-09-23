Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista S A : Logista announces the acquisition of Carbó Collbatallé, S.L., specialist in temperature controlled transport

Acquisition of 100% of Carbó Collbatallé S.L., a Spanish company specialized in cold transport and logistics in the food sector.

Reinforces Logista's temperature-controlled services by adding frozen food logistics.

Logista, one of the largest logistics operators in Southern Europe, announces the acquisition of 100% of the refrigerated and frozen foods transport and logistics activity spun-off from Grupo Carbó Collbatallé. Grupo Carbó Collbatallé will continue its real estate activity.

Founded in 1976 by the Carbó family, the Group is owned by the first generation of the founding family.

The company, based in Barcelona, has a network of 14 logistics platforms in Spain that add up to approximately 45,000 m2 with 210,000 m3 of bi-temperature chambers that allow storage of 25,000 frozen and/or refrigerated EUR pallets; likewise, at the end of 2021 it operated a fleet of 57 tractor units and employed around 360 direct workers. It recorded consolidated sales in 2021 of approximately 47 million euros and an EBITDA of 11 million euros.

Grupo Carbó Collbatallé is a national benchmark in tailor-made solutions to preserve the cold chain, quality and safety of food throughout the logistics process, carrying out global and comprehensive management of all the logistics needs of its customers and ensuring from the origin to the points of consumption, that fresh and frozen foods arrive in perfect condition at their destination.

With this acquisition, Logista reinforces its customer services offering by incorporating complementary capabilities in controlled temperature, fundamentally in the frozen range. Thus, the position of Logista in food distribution is strengthened by making available to customers who require it, tri-temperature distribution service. At the same time, this acquisition reinforces Logista's and Carbó Collbatallé's commitment to client service excellence.

The agreement reached contemplates the acquisition of 100% of the share capital of Carbó Collbatallé, S.L. for 51 million euros. This company is the result of the spin-off of all the transport and logistics activity carried out to date by the companies that make up Grupo Carbó Collbatallé. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur during the first days of October 2022.

Íñigo Meirás, CEO of Logista has commented: "I am pleased to announce the acquisition of Carbó Collbatallé. This acquisition is part of the inorganic growth strategy communicated to the market. This transaction contributes to strengthening our position within controlled temperature transport in Spain, complementing our current capacities, extending them with the frozen range for the food sector. The integration of a company that shares with Logista the vocation of customer service through the development of customized solutions and excellence in operations represents an opportunity for growth and value creation for our shareholders".

About Logista - www.logista.com

Logista is one of the largest logistics operators in Southern Europe and is specialized in distribution to proximity channels. It regularly serves nearly 200,000 points of sale in Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal providing the best and fastest market access to a wide range of convenience products, pharmaceuticals, electronic recharging, books, publications, tobacco and lotteries, among others; and completes its catalog of services through its operations in the Netherlands and Poland. Logista has a team of highly qualified professionals comprising 5,900 direct employees and 15,000 collaborators, focused on serving its customers in the most efficient way and adapted to their needs.

Commitment to Sustainability

Logista has been included for the sixth consecutive year on CDP's "A List", which recognises global leaders in the fight against climate change. Logista is the only European retailer to make the list for six consecutive years. CDP also recognises Logista's work as a driver of sustainable change throughout its value chain and has included Logista as a Supplier Engagement Leader.

Furthermore, Logista's firm commitment to sustainability has been recognised in October 2021 by Sustainalytics, one of the leaders in the evaluation of Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance worldwide, which, after evaluating the Company's ESG criteria, has awarded it an ESG risk rating of 14.1 points, meaning that it is considered to be at Low Risk of experiencing material financial impacts due to ESG factors and has awarded it accreditation as Industry TOP RATED 2022 (among the 50 best ratings in the Transport industry).

Also, because of its firm commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Logista has managed, for yet another year, to position itself among the leaders in the sector by being recognised in 2021 with an MSCI rating of AA, whose scale is AAA-CCC.

Logista is also part of the FTSE4Good index, which includes companies that demonstrate sound environmental, social, and corporate governance practices, and the Ibex Gender Equality index.

About Logista Parcel - www.logistaparcel.com

Logista Parcel is Logista's reference network in controlled temperature capillary transport for the pharmaceutical and food sectors in Spain and Portugal. Logista Parcel has a fleet of more than1,700 vehicles and more than 2,000 collaborators, as well as a network of 64 delegations in Spain, Portugal and Andorra.



Logista Parcel's commitment to quality extends to the use of the most advanced information technologies, safety and commitment to the environment.

About Grupo Carbó Collbatallé - www.jcarbo.com

Carbó Collbatallé operates 14 logistics platforms distributed across Spain to carry out the storage, preparation and distribution of frozen and refrigerated foods. The company operates multi-temperature trailers, mega-trailers and duo-trailers that guarantee the transport of different types of merchandise with all the guarantees of cold quality, as well as guaranteeing the delivery of the product in a maximum of 24/48 hours to any point of the Iberian Peninsula.

