Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista S A : Logista launches new uniforms and will reconvert old ones into warm garments

In Spain, one million tons of textile waste is generated each year, of which only 8%-10% is subsequently recycled.

The company will give a new life to uniforms by recycling them and converting them into blankets for people in vulnerable situations, made in km0 social workshops.

Logista, Europe's leading distribution company, is launching its new uniforms to adapt them to the current corporate identity, which was launched a year ago and has been progressively applied to the company's work centers, vehicles and warehouses. With these new uniforms, the company seeks to maintain a unique identity and improve the wellbeing of its employees with clothes that are safer and manufactured with top quality materials; as well as to give a second life to these materials, which will be converted into warm clothing for people in vulnerable situations.

The company advances in its commitment to sustainability, through a recycling project that will convert textile waste from old uniforms into an object of social and environmental impact.

To recycle old uniforms, the company has launched the 'Re-Fashion' project, together with Circoolar, a Spanish start-up that is a pioneer in the design and marketing of ecological workwear, 100% eco-friendly and recyclable at the end of its useful life. This program has a dual purpose: on the one hand, it is part of the circular economy, which is committed to converting waste into raw material for new products, thus being more environmentally friendly; and, on the other hand, the destination of the product obtained (blanket) will serve to support people who are vulnerable and at risk of exclusion.

After the collection of the uniforms by Circoolar, the garments will be handled and mechanically recycled to make thread and felt material for the subsequent manufacture of blankets in workshops for social insertion and female empowerment. With this action, Logista will give a second life with social and environmental value and impact, both in the manufacturing process and in the use of the garments.

Juan José Guajardo-Fajardo, HR, Marketing and Communications Director at Logista: "We focus on creating value for our employees, providing them with the safety and comfort they require and deserve. In addition, Logista is actively engaged in numerous social initiatives to contribute to the search for social balance, as well as an ongoing commitment to minimize the environmental impact of our activities".

The new uniforms have an ergonomic design that adapts to the morphology of both men and women, as these garments have been made in both men's and women's sizes. Comfort is also improved thanks to elastic materials and a wide range of sizes. In addition, components have been chosen that adapt well to different weather conditions to ensure maximum safety when working. Breathable fabrics or materials with waterproof, insulating and thermal properties suitable for cold weather have been used. Fireproof materials have also been included in the garments where necessary, to protect the body from possible burns caused by high temperatures.

About Logista www.logista.com

Logista is one of Europe's largest logistics operators and specializes in distribution to proximity channels. It regularly serves nearly 200,000 points of sale in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands and Poland and provides the best and fastest access to the market for a wide range of convenience products, pharmaceuticals, electronic recharging, books, publications, tobacco and lotteries, among others.

It also stands out for being the largest transportation network in Spain, which is also certified in food safety.

Logista has a team of highly qualified professionals comprising more than 7,000 direct employees and 15,000 collaborators, focused on serving its customers in the most efficient way and adapted to their needs.

Commitment to Sustainability

CDP, which recognizes global leaders in the fight against climate change, has recognized Logista's work as a driver of sustainable change throughout its value chain and has included it in the Supplier Engagement Leader category.

In addition, Logista's firm commitment to sustainability has been recognized, in October 2022, by Sustainalytics, one of the leaders in the evaluation of Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance worldwide. After evaluating the Company's ESG criteria, it has awarded it an ESG risk rating of 13.7 points, which means that it is considered to be at Low Risk of experiencing material financial impacts due to ESG factors, and has granted it accreditation as Industry TOP RATED 2022 -which values high performance in its sector outside the comprehensive coverage universe of Sustainalytics-, achieving one of the 50 best ratings in the Transport industry.

Also as a result of its firm commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility, Logista has once again managed to position itself among the leaders in the sector by being recognized in 2022 with an MSCI rating of AA, whose scale is AAA-CCC.

Logista is also part of the FTSE4Good IBEX index, made up of companies that demonstrate sound environmental, social and corporate governance practices, and the Ibex Gender Equality index. It also joined the Ibex 35 in 2022.

About Circoolar www.circoolar.es

Circoolar is a clear commitment to the circular and social economy in the corporate fashion sector: workwear, uniforms and textile merchandising developed under the principles of circular economy and social impact. Textile solutions of eco-friendly, circular and zero waste origin and social impact through the manufacture in social insertion workshops...

Circoolar seeks to position itself as a benchmark B2B supplier of corporate fashion for companies with strong sustainability commitments, helping them to minimize the environmental impact caused by two of the most polluting wastes, plastic and textile, while empowering people and allowing companies to wear their values.