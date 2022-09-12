Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista S A : NACEX Continues to Invest in Sustainability and Reduces its CO2 Emissions by 16% in 2021

The express courier company renews the IS0 14064 certification that verifies the Carbon Footprint calculation.

NACEX, Logista's express parcel and document delivery company, has renewed the ISO 14064 certification that verifies the calculation of Greenhouse Gases (GHG).

This international standard establishes the basis for accrediting and guaranteeing the calculations made for the reporting of the company's Greenhouse Gases (GHG) and is used as a methodology to calculate the carbon footprint.

The report, carried out by the certifying entity SGS, also points out that in 2021 NACEX reduced CO2 emissions by 7,165 tonnes compared to the previous year, that is, a decrease of 16%.

This reduction has been possible thanks to the different initiatives undertaken by the company to promote sustainable deliveries through its network of NACEX.shop points, increasing its fleet of low-emission vehicles, and improving its packaging to make it more sustainable.

Since 2018, NACEX has been informing its customers of the Carbon Footprint for each shipment, making personalised reports available that include the evolution of energy consumption and CO2 emissions by month.

With this renewal, NACEX reaffirms its commitment to the environmental improvement of its processes and continues to provide added value to customers, since a better environmental performance by the company has a direct impact on GHG reductions for its customers.

As a result of this commitment, NACEX actively participates in Logista's Quality and Environment Strategic Plan, included for the 6th consecutive year as a World Leader in Sustainability in the CDP "A LIST".

About NACEX - www.nacex.com



NACEX, which offers a wide range of services, is part of Logista, the leading distributor of products and services to local businesses in Southern Europe. NACEX has a fleet of over 2,500 vehicles and more than 3,500 collaborators, as well as a network of 33 hubs, over 300 franchises in Spain, Portugal, Andorra, and the Netherlands, and more than 2,600 NACEX.shop points in Spain and Portugal.

About Logista - www.logista.com

Logista is one of the largest logistics operators in Southern Europe and specialises in distribution to proximity channels. It regularly provides a service to over 200,000 points of sale in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Poland, and facilitates the best and fastest access to the market for a wide range of convenience, electronic top-up, pharmaceutical, book, publication, tobacco, and lottery products, among others. Logista counts on a team of highly qualified professionals, made up of 5,900 direct employees and 15,000 collaborators, focussed on providing service to their clients in the most efficient way and adapting to their needs