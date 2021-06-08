Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOG   ES0105027009

COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.

(LOG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista S A : NACEX Launches the New Economy Services for Clients Selling Online

06/08/2021 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • The new ECONOMY services offer greater efficiency and effectiveness in the first delivery attempt.
  • Deliveries are primarily channelled through the network of NACEX.shop points.

NACEX, Logista's express parcel and documentation delivery company, continues moving forward in order to adapt to the current market environment by launching its new ECONOMYservices, aimed at clients selling online.

By means of this launch, NACEX seeks to promote the handling of shipments via its network of NACEX.shop points. The company aims to continue satisfying new demands and guarantee a more sustainable growth in electronic commerce, which has seen a sharp increase in shipments since the pandemic began.

The new ECONOMY service offers new conditions for shipments made by online shops and for consignees, who will benefit from more convenient and flexible deliveries and returns together with the NACEX delivery guarantee.

In turn, these new solutions are in line with the commitment maintained by NACEX towards the environment and the reduction of its carbon footprint.

eNACEX ECONOMY, eNACEX.shop ECONOMY and Returns ECONOMY

eNACEX ECONOMY has come about in order to provide a response to growing demand in the e-commerce market, and to allow consignees to receive their shipments within a period of 48/72 hours at home.

This service has been designed to make delivery more convenient for the consignee, and that is why efforts have been focussed on guaranteeing the effectiveness of the first delivery attempt. In the event of an incident, the consignee will be able to conveniently pick up the shipment at the nearest NACEX.shop point, without having to wait for a second delivery attempt.

In addition, this service provides them with the possibility of setting the preferences for receiving the shipment beforehand, with new alternatives to home delivery.

The consignee will receive a notification that will allow them to choose between:

  • Picking up their parcel at one of the 2,200 NACEX.shop points from 0900 hrs to 1200 hrs, depending on the chosen point's opening hours.
  • Requesting that their parcel is delivered to a neighbour or location adjoined to the address indicated.

By means of the eNACEX.shop ECONOMY service, delivery will be made directly to the NACEX.shop point chosen by the consignee within a period of 48/72 hours, with all the advantages that these points offer: to receive the parcel sooner, to have a more sustainable delivery, to not have to wait for the courier at home, or to have greater privacy.

In order to attain a simpler, more convenient, and more efficient returns service for both the consignee and the client, NACEX also provides the Returns ECONOMY service via its NACEX.shop network.

In its quest to guarantee service quality and excellence, NACEX has put exclusive communication systems into operation, thanks to a new free telephone line 900 20 21 21, and more personalized customer service via the new chatbot at www.nacex.com.

About NACEX - www.nacex.com

NACEX has a wide range of services available and forms part of Logista, the leading distributor of products and services to local retailers in the South of Europe.

NACEX has a fleet of over 1,600 vehicles and more than 3,000 collaborators, as well as a network of 32 hubs, over 300 franchise offices in Spain, Portugal, and Andorra, and more than 2,200 NACEX.shop points in Spain and Portugal.

About Logista - www.logista.com

Logista is the leading distributor in the south of Europe. It regularly provides a service to over 250,000 points of sale in Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, and Poland, and facilitates the best and fastest access to the market for a wide range of convenience, electronic top-up, pharmaceutical, book, publication, tobacco, and lottery products, among others. Logista counts on a team of highly qualified professionals made up of 5,900 direct employees and 15,000 collaborators, focussed on providing service to their clients in the most efficient way and adapting to their needs.

Disclaimer

Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings SA published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 09:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.
05:47aCOMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : NACEX Launches the New Economy Services f..
PU
06/04COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : NACEX Joins the “Sustainable Delive..
PU
05/27COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : NACEX Saves 32 Tonnes of Plastic in the L..
PU
05/20COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : NACEX renews its collaboration agreements..
PU
05/13COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : MERLIN signs with Logista its first turnk..
PU
05/10COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : NACEX and ASDENT mark their 3 Year Allian..
PU
05/10COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : H1 2021 results announcement
PU
05/06COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : Appointment of Lilly Blohm
PU
05/06COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : Endesa agrees with Logista to facilitate ..
PU
05/05COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LO : H1 2021 Results presentation call
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 200 M 1 462 M 1 462 M
Net income 2021 174 M 212 M 212 M
Net cash 2021 2 680 M 3 264 M 3 264 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 6,98%
Capitalization 2 398 M 2 925 M 2 921 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,23x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 820
Free-Float 49,4%
Chart COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compañía de Distribución Integral Logista Holdings, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 24,37 €
Last Close Price 18,17 €
Spread / Highest target 43,1%
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Íñigo Meirás Amusco Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manuel Suárez Noriega Chief Financial & Logistics Officer
Gregorio Marañón y Bertrán de Lis Independent Chairman
Jan Babst Corporate Director-Information Systems
Cristina Garmendia Mendizábal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.14.56%2 925
DSV PANALPINA A/S44.26%53 325
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG55.68%41 834
INPOST S.A.0.00%10 133
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.29.58%7 489
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.5.43%6 540