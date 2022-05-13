Buenaventura Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) on May 13, 2022 and is available on Buenaventura’s web site: https://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas or at http://www.sec.gov.

Investors can receive a printed copy of this report, including the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request by contacting Gabriel Salas at gabriel.salas@buenaventura.pe or by calling The Bank of New York Mellon at 1-212-815-2838.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

