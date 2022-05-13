Log in
COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.

(BVN)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/13 04:00:01 pm EDT
7.280 USD   +3.41%
Buenaventura Announces the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

05/13/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”) on May 13, 2022 and is available on Buenaventura’s web site: https://www.buenaventura.com/en/inversionistas or at http://www.sec.gov.

Investors can receive a printed copy of this report, including the Company's complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request by contacting Gabriel Salas at gabriel.salas@buenaventura.pe or by calling The Bank of New York Mellon at 1-212-815-2838.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company’s 2021 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company’s web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 866 M - -
Net income 2022 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 788 M 1 788 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 8 310
Free-Float 98,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 7,04 $
Average target price 11,54 $
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
Managers and Directors
Leandro Luis Martin García Raggio Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Dominguez Vera CFO & Head-Market Relations Officer
Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza Chairman
Juan Buhytron Q Manager-Information Technologies & Communications
Juan Carlos Ortiz Vice President-Operations
