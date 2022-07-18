Log in
    BVN   US2044481040

COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.

(BVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:02 2022-07-18 am EDT
6.130 USD   +3.20%
09:50aBuenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/15COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2022 Production and Volume Sold per Metal Results - Form 6-K
PU
07/15Buenaventura Reports Rise in Q2 Gold Production From Orcopampa
MT
Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

07/18/2022 | 09:50am EDT
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM) today announces that it will hold its Second Quarter 2022 earnings conference call on:

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
10:00 AM (Eastern Time)
9:00 AM (Peru Time)

Participating on the call to review Buenaventura’s Second Quarter 2022 financial and operating results will be Leandro García Raggio, Chief Executive Officer, as well as other members of the senior management team.

The second quarter results will be issued on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 after market close.

To participate in the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free US +1-844-282-4460
Toll International +1-412-317-5611

Please ask to be joined into the Compañía de Minas Buenaventura’s call

If you would prefer to receive a call rather than dialing in, please use the following link 10-15 minutes prior to conference call start time:

Call Me Link:
https://hd.choruscall.com/?$Y2FsbG1lPXRydWUmcGFzc2NvZGU9JmluZm89Y29tcGFueS1lbWFpbCZyPXRydWUmYj05
Passcode: 5165108

Participants who do not wish to be interrupted to have their information gathered may have Chorus Call dial out to them by clicking on the above link, filling in the information, and pressing the green phone button at the bottom. The phone number provided will be automatically called and connected to the conference without any interruption to the participant. (Please note: Participants will be joined directly to the conference and will hear hold music until the call begins. No confirmation message will be played when joined.)

Live Webcast:
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=wOfpBsWy

The conference call will be available for replay for 7 days:

USA Toll Free: +1- 877-344-7529
International: + 1-412-317-0088
Replay ID: 3457869

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru: Tambomayo*, Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache.

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2021 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 984 M - -
Net income 2022 661 M - -
Net Debt 2022 525 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,79x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 1 509 M 1 509 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 8 310
Free-Float 98,8%
