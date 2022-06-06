Log in
    BVN   US2044481040

COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.

(BVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/06 12:22:28 pm EDT
8.395 USD   -3.51%
12:12pCOMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : 2022 Investor Day
PU
05/31Tinka Resources Raises C$11.12 Million From a Private Placement of Shares to Two Companies
MT
05/31Tinka Resources Limited announced that it has received CAD 8.974359 million in funding from Nexa Resources S.A., Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
CI
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura A : 2022 Investor Day

06/06/2022 | 12:12pm EDT
2022 InvestorDay

Cautionary Statement.- This presentation contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable U.S. securities legislation, including but not limited to information about costs applicable to sales, general and administrative expenses; production volumes; current expectations on the timing, extent and success of exploration; development and metallurgical sampling activities, the timing and success of mining operations and the optimization of mine plans. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained within said information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, the price of commodities; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and other risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the BVN's form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. and available at www.sec.gov . Readers are urged to read these materials. Buenaventura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.

2

Board of Directors in charge of the Company's top decisions

Roque Benavides

Chairman

Felipe Ortiz de Zevallos

Director

William Champion

Diego de la Torre

Nicole Bernex

Independent director

Independent director

Independent director

Marco Antonio Zaldívar,

Raúl Benavides

Independent director

Director

  • 45 years of experience in management, finance and mining
  • Board member in Sociedad Minera El Brocal and Banco de Crédito del Perú
  • Holds an MBA from Henley Business School and has also completed the HBS Development Program and the Advanced Management Programme at Oxford University
  • Member since 1977
  • 45 years of experience in operations and mining
  • Founder and chairman of APOYO since 1977
  • Holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Rochester and has also completed the HBS Owner President Management Program
  • Member since 2003
  • 40 years of executive,
    management, and operating experience in the mining sector.
  • Board member in PJSC Polyus, a Russian gold company. He is also Director of US-based Peabody Energy.
  • Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and Biology from the University of Arizona.
  • Member since 2016
  • 39 years of experience in management, finance and mining
  • Co-founderand Chairman of La Viga, Quikrete Peru, Aleteia Capital and Bodega
    RAS
  • Holds an MBA from London Business School
  • Member since 2017
  • 48 years of experience in geography and mining
  • President of the Geographic Society of Lima and Board member of 2030 Water Resource Group Peru
  • Holds a Ph.D. in Geography and a Master's Degree in
    Geography by the Université Paul-Valéry
  • Member since 2018
  • 42 years of experience in accounting and finance
  • Board member of different companies such as Santander Consumer Peru and Cementos Pacasmayo. He is also a former Chairman of the BVL
  • Holds an MBA from Adolfo
    Ibáñez School of Management
  • Member since 2020
  • 42 years of experience in management, finance and mining
  • Board member of the IIMP, founder and president of ISEM and president of
    CETEMIN
  • Holds a Master's Degree in Mining Administration by Pennsylvania.State University and has also completed the HBS Advanced Management Program
  • Member since 2021

3

Management with strong experience in the sector

Leandro García

CEO

Daniel Domínguez

Juan Carlos Ortiz

CFO

VP Operations

Aldo Massa

Alejandro Hermoza

Juan Carlos Salazar

VP Business Development

VP Sustainability

Explorations Manager

  • 35 years of experience in management, finance and mining
  • Board member of different companies such as El Brocal and Coimolache. He is also an alternate Board member of Soc. Minera Cerro Verde
  • Holds a Master's Degree in
    Business Administration from the University of Miami and has also completed the HBS Advanced Management Program
  • CEO since 2020
  • More than 20 years of experience in management, finance and mining
  • Holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration by Universidad del Pacífico and has also completed the HBS General Management Program and the Corporate Finance Program at London Business School
  • CFO since 2020
  • 30 years in the mining industry with +20 in managing roles
  • Director of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Peru
  • Holds a Master's Degree in Engineering by Pennsylvania State University
  • VP since 2018
  • More than 27 years of experience in management, commercial and mining
  • Former Corporate Commercial Director for Peru, Mexico, the United States and Spain at Southern Copper Corporation (Grupo México)
  • Holds an MBA from Universidad del Pacífico
  • VP since 2021
  • +20 years of experience in management, sustainability and mining
  • Holds a Master's Degree in
    Engineering by the University of Maryland and a
    Master's Degree in
    Administration by Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas - UPC. He has also completed the HBS
    Advanced Management Program
  • VP since 2008
  • +20 years of experience in exploration and mine geology
  • Holds a Master's Degree in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia
  • Works in Buenaventura since 1999

4

BUENAVENTURA'S

POLITICAL

STRATEGY

SITUATION

ESGEXPLORATIONS

Peruvian miners working for the country's development

FUTURE

OPERATIONS GROWTH

PROJECTS

CAPITAL

ALLOCATION

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 16:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 866 M - -
Net income 2022 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 415 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,11x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 210 M 2 210 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 8 310
Free-Float 98,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Leandro Luis Martin García Raggio Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Dominguez Vera CFO & Head-Market Relations Officer
Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza Chairman
Juan Buhytron Q Manager-Information Technologies & Communications
Juan Carlos Ortiz Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.18.85%2 210
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.67%170 762
RIO TINTO PLC17.70%120 955
GLENCORE PLC39.67%85 434
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC27.65%58 467
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)56.69%40 354