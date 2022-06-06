Compañía de Minas Buenaventura A : 2022 Investor Day
2022 InvestorDay
Cautionary Statement.- This presentation contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable U.S. securities legislation, including but not limited to information about costs applicable to sales, general and administrative expenses; production volumes; current expectations on the timing, extent and success of exploration; development and metallurgical sampling activities, the timing and success of mining operations and the optimization of mine plans. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained within said information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, the price of commodities; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and other risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the BVN's form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. and available at www.sec.gov . Readers are urged to read these materials. Buenaventura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.
Board of Directors in charge of the Company's top decisions
Roque Benavides
Chairman
Felipe Ortiz de Zevallos
Director
William Champion
Diego de la Torre
Nicole Bernex
Independent director
Independent director
Independent director
Marco Antonio Zaldívar,
Raúl Benavides
Independent director
Director
45 years of experience in management, finance and mining
Board member in Sociedad Minera El Brocal and Banco de Crédito del Perú
Holds an MBA from Henley Business School and has also completed the HBS Development Program and the Advanced Management Programme at Oxford University
Member since 1977
45 years of experience in operations and mining
Founder and chairman of APOYO since 1977
Holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Rochester and has also completed the HBS Owner President Management Program
Member since 2003
40 years of executive,
management, and operating experience in the mining sector.
Board member in PJSC Polyus, a Russian gold company. He is also Director of US-based Peabody Energy.
Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering and Biology from the University of Arizona.
Member since 2016
39 years of experience in management, finance and mining
Co-founderand Chairman of La Viga, Quikrete Peru, Aleteia Capital and Bodega
RAS
Holds an MBA from London Business School
Member since 2017
48 years of experience in geography and mining
President of the Geographic Society of Lima and Board member of 2030 Water Resource Group Peru
Holds a Ph.D. in Geography and a Master's Degree in
Geography by the Université Paul-Valéry
Member since 2018
42 years of experience in accounting and finance
Board member of different companies such as Santander Consumer Peru and Cementos Pacasmayo. He is also a former Chairman of the BVL
Holds an MBA from Adolfo
Ibáñez School of Management
Member since 2020
42 years of experience in management, finance and mining
Board member of the IIMP, founder and president of ISEM and president of
CETEMIN
Holds a Master's Degree in Mining Administration by Pennsylvania.State University and has also completed the HBS Advanced Management Program
Member since 2021
Management with strong experience in the sector
Leandro García
CEO
Daniel Domínguez
Juan Carlos Ortiz
CFO
VP Operations
Aldo Massa
Alejandro Hermoza
Juan Carlos Salazar
VP Business Development
VP Sustainability
Explorations Manager
35 years of experience in management, finance and mining
Board member of different companies such as El Brocal and Coimolache. He is also an alternate Board member of Soc. Minera Cerro Verde
Holds a Master's Degree in
Business Administration from the University of Miami and has also completed the HBS Advanced Management Program
CEO since 2020
More than 20 years of experience in management, finance and mining
Holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration by Universidad del Pacífico and has also completed the HBS General Management Program and the Corporate Finance Program at London Business School
CFO since 2020
30 years in the mining industry with +20 in managing roles
Director of the Institute of Mining Engineers of Peru
Holds a Master's Degree in Engineering by Pennsylvania State University
VP since 2018
More than 27 years of experience in management, commercial and mining
Former Corporate Commercial Director for Peru, Mexico, the United States and Spain at Southern Copper Corporation (Grupo México)
Holds an MBA from Universidad del Pacífico
VP since 2021
+20 years of experience in management, sustainability and mining
Holds a Master's Degree in
Engineering by the University of Maryland and a
Master's Degree in
Administration by Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas - UPC. He has also completed the HBS
Advanced Management Program
VP since 2008
+20 years of experience in exploration and mine geology
Holds a Master's Degree in Economic Geology from the University of Western Australia
Works in Buenaventura since 1999
BUENAVENTURA'S
POLITICAL
STRATEGY
SITUATION
ESGEXPLORATIONS
Peruvian miners working for the country's development
FUTURE
OPERATIONS GROWTH
PROJECTS
CAPITAL
ALLOCATION
