Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVN   US2044481040

COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.

(BVN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura A : Buenaventura anuncia la emisión de bonos no garantizados por US$ 500 M con vencimiento en el 2026

07/23/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Buenaventura Issues Inaugural 144A/Reg S Offering of

US$550 million Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Lima, Peru, July 23, 2021 - Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced the successful issuance of its senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") due 2026 in an aggregate amount of US$550 million. The Notes mature on July 23, 2026 and a coupon rate of 5.500% per annum.

The Notes were offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed jointly and severally by Compañía Minera Condesa S.A., Inversiones Colquijirca S.A., Procesadora Industrial Río Seco S.A. and Consorcio Energético Huancavelica S.A.

Leandro Garcia, Buenaventura´s CEO, commented: "Buenaventura intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to prepay the SUNAT claim in full. The transaction will contribute to strengthening the Company´s credit profile, extending maturities, reducing financing costs and freeing up lines of credit. The success of our bond issuance is an important reflection of investors' confidence in our Company, and in Peru's economic recovery and future stability."

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act, or any applicable state securities laws, and have been offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act and outside the United States to non- U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. Unless so registered, the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corporation & Sumitomo Corporation), an important precious metal producer and 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc., Sumitomo Corporation & Sumitomo Metals).

For a printed version of the Company's 2018 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company's web site.(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company's, Yanacocha's and Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to the Company's, Yanacocha's and Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

Contacts in Lima:

Contacts in NY:

Daniel Dominguez, Chief Financial Officer

Barbara Cano

(511) 419 2540

(646) 452 2334

Rodrigo Echecopar, Head of Investor Relations

barbara@inspirgroup.com

  1. 419 2591 / rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe Company Website: www.buenaventura.com.pe/ir

Disclaimer

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura SAA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 20:07:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
04:21pCOMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura Mining Issues Senior Notes
MT
04:18pCOMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura Issues Inaugural 144A/Reg S Offe..
PU
04:08pCOMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura anuncia la emisión de bonos no g..
PU
04:02pCOMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura Issues Inaugural 144A/Reg S Offe..
BU
06:18aCOMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Yes ¨ No x (Form 6-K)
PU
07/12COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura Cordially Invites You to Its Sec..
BU
05/24REF : Notice of Material Information – Notice of Decisions Adopted by Shar..
PU
04/30COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura Announces the Filing of its Annu..
BU
04/29COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura Announces First Quarter 2021 Res..
PU
04/29COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA A : Buenaventura anuncia los resultados del prime..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 995 M - -
Net income 2021 269 M - -
Net Debt 2021 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,00x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 2 159 M 2 159 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 8 310
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
Duration : Period :
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 8,50 $
Average target price 12,29 $
Spread / Average Target 44,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leandro García Raggio Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Dominguez Vera CFO & Head-Market Relations Officer
Roque Eduardo Benavides Ganoza Chairman
Oswaldo Cabrera R Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Juan Carlos Ortiz Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.-30.27%2 354
BHP GROUP20.83%170 682
RIO TINTO PLC6.87%140 433
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.02%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.99%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)58.52%18 704