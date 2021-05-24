Ref: Notice of Material Information – Notice of Decisions Adopted by Shareholders' Meeting (Form 6-K)

Ref: Notice of Material Information - Notice of Decisions Adopted by Shareholders' Meeting

As required by the Regulation on Material and Reserved Information, approved by means of Resolution SMV No. 005-2014-SMV/01, we inform you that:

Legal Entity: COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.

Type of Meeting: General Shareholders' Meeting

Date: 05/21/2021

Time: 9:00 AM

Description of Material Information: The Company's General Shareholders' Meeting adopted, by a majority of votes, the only item of the agenda

Comments:

The following items were discussed:

- Issuance of negotiable obligations in an aggregate amount of up to US$550,000,000 (Five hundred and fifty million United States Dollars) and delegation of authority in favor of the Company's board of directors for it to adopt any agreements as may be necessary or convenient in order to determine the terms, conditions, characteristics and timing of the Company's program governing such negotiable obligations.: Approved by a majority of votes

Yours faithfully,

Pedro Angel Torres Torres

Market Relations Officer

COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.