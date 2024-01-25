On January 25, 2024, Antofagasta plc announced that as previously disclosed, since December 12, 2023, Antofagasta and Compañía De Minas Buenaventura S.A.A have engaged in discussions on a proposal by Antofagasta for Antofagasta to be represented on the Board. On January 22 and 23, 2024, representatives of Antofagasta and the Company met to discuss such proposal and the Company indicated that it intended to hold a Board meeting to vote on calling a general shareholder meeting for shareholders of the Company to vote on an amendment to the bylaws of the Company that would increase the size of the Board from seven to nine members. The Company publicly filed a Hecho de Importancia on January 24, 2024 with the Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores in Peru, stating that earlier that day the Board agreed to call a general shareholders meeting on February 22, 2024 for shareholders of the Company to vote on the Board Size Amendment, that, if approved, would subsequently make it possible to propose to the general shareholders?

meeting the appointment of 2 directors nominated by Antofagasta. The Company stated in the HI that it considers that Antofagasta?s contribution to the Board would add value to its composition, considering its experience and knowledge in the mining sector. Antofagasta has not signed a written agreement with respect to the foregoing matters.