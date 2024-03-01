Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced results for the fourth quarter (4Q23) and full year (FY23) ended December 31, 2023. All figures have been prepared in accordance with IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) on a non-GAAP basis and are stated in U.S. dollars (US$).

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Highlights:

4Q23 EBITDA from direct operations was US$ 116.4 million, compared to US$ 76.9 million reported in 4Q22. FY23 EBITDA from direct operations reached US$ 238.3 million, compared to US$ 173.1 million reported in FY22.

4Q23 net loss from continuing operations reached US$ 3.0 million, compared to a US$ 56.7 million net income for the same period in 2022. FY23 net income from continuing operations was US$ 39.5 million, compared to US$ 124.4 million net income for the FY22.

Buenaventura's cash position reached US$ 219.8 million and net debt decreased to US$ 486.8 million with an average maturity of 2.5 years by quarter’s end, December 31, 2023.

As planned within its non-core asset divestment strategy, BVN executed the sale of Contacto to Howden for US$33.7 million.

Production from Yumpag's pilot stope began in November 2023 producing 2.3 million ounces of silver by quarter’s end. Yumpag continued processing pilot stope ore through January 2024, after which mineral processing was suspended until definitive operating permits have been obtained, expected by the end of 1Q24. Yumpag is therefore expected to initiate mineral processing in 2Q24.

A US$ 113.2 million provision was made in 4Q23 due to an adverse ruling by the Peruvian Supreme Court regarding tax loss carryforwards from 2009 and 2010. This provision negatively affected Buenaventura’s 4Q23 net income. However, it does not imply a cash outflow as it has already been paid.

On December 14, 2023, Buenaventura received US$49.0 million in dividends related to its stake in Cerro Verde. The Company received a total of US$146.9 million in dividends for FY23.

Buenaventura’s Board of Directors has proposed a dividend payment of US$ 0.0726 per share/ADS, aligned with the Company’s commitment to shareholder value.

Financial Highlights (in millions of US$, except EPS figures):

4Q23 4Q22 Var % FY23 FY22 Var % Total Revenues 253.8 246.4 3% 823.8 824.8 0% Operating Income 59.9 13.0 N.A. 20.9 -39.0 N.A. EBITDA Direct Operations (1) 116.4 76.9 51% 238.3 173.1 38% EBITDA Including Affiliates (1) 202.2 196.4 3% 620.7 866.2 -28% Net Income (2) -9.8 54.1 -118% 19.9 602.6 -97% EPS (3) -0.04 0.21 -118% 0.08 2.37 -97%

(1) Does not include US$ 300 million from the sale of Buenaventura’s stake in Yanacocha. (2) Net Income attributable to owners of the parent (3) As of December 31, 2023, Buenaventura had a weighted average number of shares outstanding of 253,986,867.

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, La Zanja*, El Brocal and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and related conference call contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements including statements related to the Company’s ability to manage its business and liquidity during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s results of operations, including net revenues, earnings and cash flows, the Company’s ability to reduce costs and capital spending in response to the COVID-19 pandemic if needed, the Company’s balance sheet, liquidity and inventory position throughout and following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s prospects for financial performance, growth and achievement of its long-term growth algorithm following the COVID-19 pandemic, future dividends and share repurchases.

This press release may also contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

