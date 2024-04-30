With final mining permit approved in Yumpag, we can now focus on achieving stable and efficient production at 1,000 tpd.

Excellent performance at El Brocal, in line with plan to reach 11ktpd by the end of the year, supported by a positive trend in copper prices.

The San Gabriel project achieved a 47% overall progress, meeting our planned targets. On track as we aim for our first gold bar by 2H25. Currently reassessing the project's CAPEX to ensure an accurate total cost while identifying opportunities to optimize the construction.

We continue our efforts to transform our mining operations into assets with +10 years of LOM and focus on optimizing them to achieve greater cost efficiency.