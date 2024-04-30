1Q24
Earnings Results Conference Call
Cautionary Statement
This presentation contains certain information that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable U.S. securities legislation, including but not limited to information about costs applicable to sales, general and administrative expenses; production volumes; current expectations on the timing, extent and success of exploration; development and metallurgical sampling activities, the timing and success of mining operations and the optimization of mine plans. This forward-looking information entails various risks and uncertainties that are based on current expectations, and actual results may differ materially from those contained within said information. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the global economy, the price of commodities; operational, funding and liquidity risks; the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and other risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the BVN's form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. and available at www.sec.gov . Readers are urged to read these materials. Buenaventura assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such information unless required by law.
Strong 1Q24 Earnings: Improved performance at El Brocal and Yumpag
EBITDA Direct Operations
In US$ millions
Consolidated Production(1)
1Q24 CAPEX in San Gabriel reached
US$ 38 M
38%
94.5
+83%
Cu (kton)
12.2 +26%
15.4
Final mining permit for
28%
51.6
1Q23
1Q24
= EBITDA Margin
1Q24 Operating Income
US$ 46.9 M
(vs. US$ 12.6M 1Q23)
1.3
+143%
Ag (MOz)
3.1
38.1 -4%
Au (kOz)
36.5
1Q23
1Q24
Cerro Verde distributed dividends of
US$ 29 M
on April 26. (BVN´s Equity).
Yumpag was approved on March 18.
Cash Position: US$ 174M
Debt: US$ 699M
Leverage Ratio
4.04x
3.10x
2.48x
2.05x 1.87x
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Note: (1) Consolidated figures includes 100% BVN, 100% La Zanja and 100% El Brocal.
3
Efficiency in Action: Reducing costs through Operational Excellence
Copper All-in Sustaining Cost (1)
Cost Applicable to Sales
In US$/TMF-Cu
7,369
↓58%
3,119
1Q231Q24
Copper
Silver
Gold
US$/TMF-Cu
US$/Oz-Ag
US$/Oz-Au
6,738
6,227 6,031
5,353
5,047
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
24.4
21.5 22.0
14.7 14.9
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1,252
1,124
1,139
1,145
1,092
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
El Brocal:
Aligned with 11ktpd ramp-up plan in underground mine by the end of 2024.
Uchuchacua & Yumpag:
1.5MOz-Ag additional production during 1Q24
El Brocal:
Higher grades and ore milled
Orcopampa & Tambomayo:
Lower grades
Note: (1) Consolidated figures considers 100% BVN, 100% La Zanja and 100% El Brocal
Free cash flow generation(1)
1Q24 Cash generation
1Q24 EBITDA to FCF reconciliation
In US$ millions
In US$ millions
Note: (1) Consolidated figures considers 100% BVN, 100% La Zanja and 100% El Brocal
San Gabriel: Our next large gold project
Item
Description
Cumulative progress:
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
1
Engineering
81%
90%
92%
94%
2
Procurement
85%
89%
89%
94%
3
Construction
7%
14%
27%
37%
4
Commissioning
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
23%
28%
38%
47%
Highlights
Project Milestones
Start of UG
Concrete Plant
Start of mine
mining
installation
development
contractor
completed
tunnelling
3Q23 4Q23 1Q24 2Q24E
Start of
Processing
San Gabriel
Start of
Fresh water
Plant platform
campsite
SAG Mill
Dam
completed
completed
assembly
- 1Q24 CAPEX reached US$ 38.4 M.
- Full installation and operation of the concrete plant.
- The definitive campsite has been fully completed.
- Initial phase of underground mine rehabilitation,
focusing on the main ramp, has also concluded.
Reserves
1.9 MOz-Au
+14 years LOM
Resources
1.7 MOz-Au
+14 years LOM
6
San Gabriel: Our next large gold project
Definite Campsite Completed
• Fully operational since February.
• More than 2,000 sleeping beds.
• Water treatment plant.
• Operating offices.
• Kitchen and dining areas.
San Gabriel: Our next large gold project
Milling area
San Gabriel: Our next large gold project
Thickener
Closing Remarks
1
2
3
4
With final mining permit approved in Yumpag, we can now focus on achieving stable and efficient production at 1,000 tpd.
Excellent performance at El Brocal, in line with plan to reach 11ktpd by the end of the year, supported by a positive trend in copper prices.
The San Gabriel project achieved a 47% overall progress, meeting our planned targets. On track as we aim for our first gold bar by 2H25. Currently reassessing the project's CAPEX to ensure an accurate total cost while identifying opportunities to optimize the construction.
We continue our efforts to transform our mining operations into assets with +10 years of LOM and focus on optimizing them to achieve greater cost efficiency.
