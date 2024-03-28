UNITED STATES
Free translation into English
COMPAÑIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
March 27, 2024
Messrs.
Superintendence of Capital Markets
MATERIAL INFORMATION: Notice of Resolutions of the convened Shareholders' Meeting
As required by the Regulation on Material and Reserved Information, approved by Resolution SMV No. 005-2014-SMV/01, we inform you that:
Legal Entity: COMPAÑIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
Type of Meeting: Mandatory Annual Shareholders' Meeting Annual Meeting Date: 03/27/2024
Time: 08:00 AM
Description of Material Information: THE 6 ITEMS PROPOSED AT THE MANDATORY ANNUAL MEETING WERE APPROVED BY THE ATTENDING SHAREHOLDERS.
Comments:
The following points were discussed:
|-
|Appointment or Removal of Directors
|-
|Approval of the Management Reports (Financial Statements and Annual Report).
|-
|Dividend Distribution or Application
|-
|Compensation for the Board of Directors - Fiscal Year 2023: THE PROPOSED COMPENSATION FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR 2023 FISCAL YEAR WAS APPROVED.
|-
|Appointment of Independent Auditors for Fiscal Year 2024: THE APPOINTMENT OF TANAKA, VALDIVIA Y ASOCIADOS, PERUVIAN PARTNERS OF EY AS INDEPENDENT AUDITORS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2024 WAS APPROVED.
|-
|Report on ESG Criteria: ITEM OF AN INFORMATIONAL NATURE, NOT SUBJECT TO APPROVAL
INFORMATION ON COMMUNICATION REGARDING DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OR APPLICATION
Detail of Dividend Application: THE PROPOSED DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION WAS APPROVED.
Detail of Cash Dividend Distribution
Concept: Retained Earnings
Fiscal Year: 2014
Amount to be Distributed: $20,000,000
Detail of Per Share Dividends
Type of Share: BUENAVC1 - COMMON SHARES
Number of Shares: 274,889,924
Amount of Dividends per Share: $0.0726
Comments:
Type of Share: BUENAVI1 - INVESTMENT SHARES
Number of Shares: 744,640
Amount of Dividends per Share: $0.0726
Comments:
Comments:
INFORMATION ON COMMUNICATION REGARDING RECORD DATE AND PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OR APPLICATION
Concept for Dividend Distribution: 2014-Retained Earnings,
Type of Share: BUENAVC1 COMMON SHARES
Record Date: 04/18/2024
Type of Share: BUENAVC1 COMMON SHARES
Payment Date: 05/03/2024
Type of Share: BUENAVI1 - INVESTMENT SHARES
Record Date: 04/18/2024
Type of Share: BUENAVI1 - INVESTMENT SHARES
Payment Date: 05/03/2024
Comments: Note 1: The Dividend corresponding to Common Shares shall also apply to ADR holders, where one (1) ADR is equal to one (1) common share.
Note 2: The record and payment date for ADR holders shall be informed once determined by The Bank of New York Mellon (depository bank).
INFORMATION ON COMMUNICATION OF PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Type of Information: Annual Audited Stand-Alone information and Annual Report
Period: 2023
Comments:
INFORMATION ON COMMUNICATION REGARDING CHANGES IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND RELATED APPOINTMENTS
Comments: THE TWO APPOINTED DIRECTORS WILL JOIN THE OTHER SEVEN MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTED AT THE GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING THAT TOOK PLACE ON MARCH 31, 2023, AT WHICH TIME THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE PERIOD MARCH 2023-MARCH 2026 WERE APPOINTED.
Type of Relationship: BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Type of Movement: CHANGE
DIRECTOR: ARRIAGADA HERRERA, IVAN DAGOBERTO
Position: DIRECTOR
Start Date: 03/27/2024
Independent Director: NO
Type of Relationship: BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Type of Movement: CHANGE
DIRECTOR: LUKSIC LEDERER, ANDRONICO GUILLERMO
Position: DIRECTOR
Start Date: 03/27/2024
Independent Director: NO
|TYPE OF RELATIONSHIP
|NAME
|POSITION
|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|ARRIAGADA HERRERA, IVAN DAGOBERTO
|DIRECTOR
|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|BENAVIDES GANOZA, RAUL EDUARDO PEDRO
|DIRECTOR
|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|BENAVIDES GANOZA, ROQUE EDUARDO
|CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|BERNEX WEISS DE FALEN, NICOLE EDEL LAURE MARIE
|DIRECTOR
|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|BETZHOLD HENZI, JORGE F.
|DIRECTOR
|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|CHAMPION , WILLIAM HENRY
|DIRECTOR
|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|DE LA TORRE DE LA PIEDRA, DIEGO EDUARDO M
|DIRECTOR
|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|LUKSIC LEDERER, ANDRONICO GUILLERMO
|DIRECTOR
|BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|ZALDIVAR GARCIA, MARCO ANTONIO
|DIRECTOR
Best,
DANIEL DOMINGUEZ VERA
MARKET RELATIONS OFFICER
COMPAÑIA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA S.A.A.
