Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (Buenaventura) is a precious metals company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver and other metals in Peru. The Company's segments include Production and sale of minerals; Exploration and development activities; Construction and engineering services; Energy generation and transmission services; Insurance brokerage; Rental of mining concessions; Holding of investment in shares (mainly in Minera Yanacocha S.R.L. and S.M.R.L. Chaupiloma Dos de Cajamarca), and Industrial activities. The Company operates the Orcopampa, Uchucchacua, Julcani, Mallay and Breapampa mines and has controlling interests in over three other mining companies, which operate the Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay and La Zanja mines. It also owns an electric power transmission company, a hydroelectric plant, a processing plant and an engineering services consulting company and non-controlling interests in various other mining companies.

Sector Diversified Mining