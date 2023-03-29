Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Mexico
  4. Mexican Stock Exchange
  5. Compañía Minera Autlán, S.A.B. de C.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUTLAN B   MXP0598H1110

COMPAÑÍA MINERA AUTLÁN, S.A.B. DE C.V.

(AUTLAN B)
  Report
End-of-day quote Mexican Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
15.70 MXN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Mexican president proposes tougher mining laws, shorter concessions

03/29/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - The Mexican government's proposed overhaul of mining laws, including shorter concessions and tighter rules for permits, drew a quick warning from industry leaders who fear it could undermine the sector's growth prospects.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered the draft reform on Tuesday to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress, which would sharply reduce the length of mining concessions to 15 from 50 years.

Mexico, a major mining country for decades, is the world's top primary silver producer, as well as a top 10 gold and copper miner.

The initiative, which still must pass various legislative steps before it could be enacted, would also add new requirements to obtain mining and water permits, establish a new obligation to disclose mining impacts, and require miners to give back at least 10% of the profits to communities.

The country's mining chamber Camimex warned that changes contemplated in the draft could provoke "strong repercussions" for the industry, stressing in a statement late on Tuesday that it continued to analyze the proposal.

Since he took office in late 2018, Lopez Obrador has refused to offer any new mining concessions, arguing that too many had been granted by previous governments.

Last year, the president championed the nationalization of the country's nascent lithium industry, favoring a newly created state-run producer to mine the coveted battery metal, in another move mining sector analysts see dampening investor appetite.

Shares in precious metals miner Industrias Penoles fell more than 3% on Wednesday, after jumping more than 5% the day before, while Compania Minera Autlan dipped nearly 2%.

Leading copper producer Grupo Mexico advanced 0.73%, marking its third consecutive day of gains.

In its statement, Camimex expressed hope the upcoming debate over the proposal will incorporate industry concerns, adding it expects "a broad, inclusive and informed legislative discussion." (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Valentine Hilaire and Noe Torres; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAÑÍA MINERA AUTLÁN, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.00% 15.7 End-of-day quote.-1.88%
INDUSTRIAS PEÑOLES, S.A.B. DE C.V. 0.82% 259.53 End-of-day quote.8.29%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.23% 2579.5 Real-time Quote.7.07%
SILVER 0.05% 23.368 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
Financials
Sales 2022 7 698 M 422 M 422 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 2 546 M 139 M 139 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 947 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 262
Free-Float 14,6%
Chart COMPAÑÍA MINERA AUTLÁN, S.A.B. DE C.V.
Duration : Period :
Compañía Minera Autlán, S.A.B. de C.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 15,80 MXN
Average target price 22,25 MXN
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Managers and Directors
Pedro Rivero González Chief Executive Officer
Gustavo A. Cárdenas Aguirre Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
José Antonio Rivero-Larrea Chairman
Antonio Elosúa González Independent Director
Francisco Javier Garza Zambrano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAÑÍA MINERA AUTLÁN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-1.88%271
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.24%57 070
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.97%54 896
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.8.01%10 583
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-5.24%9 872
ALLKEM LIMITED2.58%4 927
