Mexican president proposes tougher mining laws, shorter concessions

MEXICO CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - The Mexican
government's proposed overhaul of mining laws, including shorter
concessions and tighter rules for permits, drew a quick warning
from industry leaders who fear it could undermine the sector's
growth prospects.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered the draft
reform on Tuesday to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress,
which would sharply reduce the length of mining concessions to
15 from 50 years.
Mexico, a major mining country for decades, is the world's
top primary silver producer, as well as a top 10 gold and copper
miner.
The initiative, which still must pass various legislative
steps before it could be enacted, would also add new
requirements to obtain mining and water permits, establish a new
obligation to disclose mining impacts, and require miners to
give back at least 10% of the profits to communities.
The country's mining chamber Camimex warned that changes
contemplated in the draft could provoke "strong repercussions"
for the industry, stressing in a statement late on Tuesday that
it continued to analyze the proposal.
Since he took office in late 2018, Lopez Obrador has refused
to offer any new mining concessions, arguing that too many had
been granted by previous governments.
Last year, the president championed the nationalization of
the country's nascent lithium industry, favoring a newly created
state-run producer to mine the coveted battery metal, in another
move mining sector analysts see dampening investor appetite.
Shares in precious metals miner Industrias Penoles
fell more than 3% on Wednesday, after jumping more
than 5% the day before, while Compania Minera Autlan
dipped nearly 2%.
Leading copper producer Grupo Mexico advanced
0.73%, marking its third consecutive day of gains.
In its statement, Camimex expressed hope the upcoming debate
over the proposal will incorporate industry concerns, adding it
expects "a broad, inclusive and informed legislative
discussion."
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Valentine Hilaire and Noe
Torres; Editing by Richard Chang)