COMPAÑIA MINERA PODEROSA S.A.

lunes, 15 de julio de 2024

Sres.

Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores

Presente.-

HECHO DE IMPORTANCIA : Comunicacion del Inicio de Trabajo de una Sociedad Auditoria

De conformidad con lo establecido por el Reglamento de Hechos de Importancia e Información Reservada, aprobado por Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/01 y sus modificatorias, comunicamos la siguiente información:

Envío de Inicio de Trabajo de Auditoria

Empresa : COMPAÑIA MINERA PODEROSA S.A.

Fecha de Acuerdo : 15/07/2024

Periodo : 2024

SOA :

  • EMMERICH, CÓRDOVA Y ASOCIADOS SOCIEDAD CIVIL DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA - EMMERICH, CÓRDOVA Y ASOCI
    Fec. Inicio: 15/07/2024

Cordialmente,

RUSSELL MARCELO SANTILLANA SALAS

GERENTE GENERAL

COMPAÑIA MINERA PODEROSA S.A.

Firmado Digitalmente por:

RUSSELL MARCELO SANTILLANA SALAS DNI:08728649 RUC:20137025354 Fecha: 15/07/2024 04:26:53 p.m.

