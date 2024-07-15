COMPAÑIA MINERA PODEROSA S.A.
lunes, 15 de julio de 2024
Sres.
Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores
Presente.-
HECHO DE IMPORTANCIA : Comunicacion del Inicio de Trabajo de una Sociedad Auditoria
De conformidad con lo establecido por el Reglamento de Hechos de Importancia e Información Reservada, aprobado por Resolución SMV N° 005-2014-SMV/01 y sus modificatorias, comunicamos la siguiente información:
Envío de Inicio de Trabajo de Auditoria
Empresa : COMPAÑIA MINERA PODEROSA S.A.
Fecha de Acuerdo : 15/07/2024
Periodo : 2024
SOA :
-
EMMERICH, CÓRDOVA Y ASOCIADOS SOCIEDAD CIVIL DE RESPONSABILIDAD LIMITADA - EMMERICH, CÓRDOVA Y ASOCI
Fec. Inicio: 15/07/2024
Cordialmente,
RUSSELL MARCELO SANTILLANA SALAS
GERENTE GENERAL
COMPAÑIA MINERA PODEROSA S.A.
Firmado Digitalmente por:
RUSSELL MARCELO SANTILLANA SALAS DNI:08728649 RUC:20137025354 Fecha: 15/07/2024 04:26:53 p.m.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Compañía Minera Poderosa SA published this content on 15 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2024 21:31:01 UTC.