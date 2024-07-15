Compania Minera Poderosa SA (CMPSA) is a Peru-based company engaged in the exploration, extraction, and production of gold bullion. The Companyâs activities are carried out in its facilities located in the Pataz Province, region of La Libertad, which most of its total production is sold to its major client Johnson Matthey Limited. In November 2013, the Company established a new subsidiary called Sociedad Electrica Lavasen SAC.

Sector Gold