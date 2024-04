Compania Minera Santa Luisa SA is a Peru-based company principally engaged in the mining sector. The Company’s main activities include the extraction, exploitation and concentration of zinc, lead and copper. The Company operates in the Huanzala and Pallca mining units, which are located in the region of Ancash. In addition, the Company sells its concentrates to such companies as MS Zinc Co Ltd, Votorantim Metais-Cajamarquilla SA and Consorcio Minero SA (Cormin), among others. As of December 31, 2011, Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co Ltd was the Company’s majority shareholder with 70% of its interest.