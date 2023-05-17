Compa S A : Current report concerning the availability of First Quarter 2023 Report (separate and consolidated)

Enumeration of important events that have taken place in connection with the company and that can, have or will have a significant impact on the price of securities or on the holders of securities.
Such important events include, but are not limited to, the following:
.....
e) OTHER EVENTS:
Economic and Financial Indicators registered by Compa at 31.03.2023
BETWEEN 01.01.2023-31.03.2023, COMPA REGISTERS THE FOLLOWING ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS AT SEPARATE LEVEL:
1. The main balance sheet elements
31/3/2022
31/3/2023
%
INDICATOR NAME
31.03.2023/31.03.2022
FIXED ASSETS
477,868,338
463,008,846
96.89
CURRENT ASSETS
321,382,412
299,070,976
93.06
DEBTS LESS THAN ONE YEAR
162,101,702
165,401,596
102.04
DEBTS LONGER THAN ONE YEAR
138,346,074
96,136,225
69.49
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
498,802,974
500,542,000
100.35
2. The main elements of the overall result
%
INDICATOR NAME
31/3/2022
31/3/2023
31.03.2023/31.03.2022
TURNOVER
198,373,767
202,766,929
102.21
GROSS PROFIT
1,920,526
4,155,431
216.37
NET PROFIT
1,388,476
3,389,242
244.10
3. The main economic financial indicators
%
INDICATOR NAME
31/3/2022
31/3/2023
31.03.2023/31.03.2022
CURRENT LIQUIDITY (current assets/current
1.98
1.81
91.41
debts)
DEGREE OF INDEBTEDNESS (borrowed
22.00%
16.00%
72.73
capital/comitted capital)
ROTATION RATE OF FLOWS - CUSTOMERS
69.85
70.21
100.52
ROTATION RATE OF FIXED ASSETS
0.42
0.44
104.76
BETWEEN 01.01.2023-31.03.2023, COMPA REGISTERS THE FOLLOWING ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS AT CONSOLIDATED LEVEL:
1. The main balance sheet elements:
31/3/2022
31/3/2023
%
INDICATOR NAME
31.03.2023/31.03.2022
FIXED ASSETS
491,864,239
487,025,159
99.02
CURRENT ASSETS
332,463,896
319,323,797
96.05
DEBTS LESS THAN ONE YEAR
160,254,561
167,768,102
104.69
DEBTS LONGER THAN ONE YEAR
160,131,301
134,320,419
83.88
CAPITAL AND RESERVES
503,942,272
504,260,435
100.06
2. The main elements of the overall results
%
INDICATOR NAME
31/3/2022
31/3/2023
31.03.2023/31.03.2022
TURNOVER
199,326,832
203,678,288
102.18
GROSS PROFIT
1,734,588
3,754,186
216.43
NET PROFIT
1,188,973
2,971,783
249.95
3. The main economic financial indicators
%
INDICATOR NAME
31/3/2022
31/3/2023
31.03.2023/31.03.2022
CURRENT LIQUIDITY (current assets/current
2.07
1.9
91.71
debts)
DEGREE OF INDEBTEDNESS (borrowed
24.00%
21.00%
87.50
capital/comitted capital)
ROTATION RATE OF FLOWS -CUSTOMERS
69.44
69.83
100.56
ROTATION RATE OF FIXED ASSTES
0.41
0.42
102.44
The report for the first Quarter of the year 2023 - separate and consolidated - is not audited can be consulted in the link below, on the website www.compa.roat Investor Relations / Legal Reports / 2023 section and on the issuer's profile on the website Bucharest Stock Exchange, www.bvb.ro, CMP symbol.