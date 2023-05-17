Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Romania
  Bucharest Stock Exchange
  Compa S.A.
  News
  Summary
    CMP   ROCMPSACNOR9

COMPA S.A.

(CMP)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-15
0.4780 RON   +5.75%
Compa S A : Current report concerning the availability of First Quarter 2023 Report (separate and consolidated)
Compa S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Compa S A : Convening Notice EGMS 9/10.01.2023
Compa S A : Current report concerning the availability of First Quarter 2023 Report (separate and consolidated)

05/17/2023 | 07:51am EDT
To

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

- Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

- Regulated market

REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2023 SEPARATE AND CONSOLIDATED

According to FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 (Appendix 13) on issuers and operations with securities

Report date:

May, 15th 2023

Name of the issuing company:

COMPA S.A. Sibiu

Social headquarters:

Sibiu, No.8, Henri Coandă Street, Postal Code 550234

Phone/fax number:

0269 237 878; 0269 212 204

VAT no :

RO 788767

Order Number in the Trade Register:

J32 / 129 / 1991

Share capital:

RON 21.882.103,8 Ron

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Standard Category

(symbol CMP)

LEI Code

315700EXV87GJDVUUA14

__________________________________________________________________________________________

IMPORTANT EVENTS TO REPORT

Enumeration of important events that have taken place in connection with the company and that can, have or will have a significant impact on the price of securities or on the holders of securities.

Such important events include, but are not limited to, the following:

.....

e) OTHER EVENTS:

Economic and Financial Indicators registered by Compa at 31.03.2023

  1. BETWEEN 01.01.2023-31.03.2023, COMPA REGISTERS THE FOLLOWING ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS AT SEPARATE LEVEL:

1. The main balance sheet elements

31/3/2022

31/3/2023

%

INDICATOR NAME

31.03.2023/31.03.2022

FIXED ASSETS

477,868,338

463,008,846

96.89

CURRENT ASSETS

321,382,412

299,070,976

93.06

DEBTS LESS THAN ONE YEAR

162,101,702

165,401,596

102.04

DEBTS LONGER THAN ONE YEAR

138,346,074

96,136,225

69.49

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

498,802,974

500,542,000

100.35

2. The main elements of the overall result

%

INDICATOR NAME

31/3/2022

31/3/2023

31.03.2023/31.03.2022

TURNOVER

198,373,767

202,766,929

102.21

GROSS PROFIT

1,920,526

4,155,431

216.37

NET PROFIT

1,388,476

3,389,242

244.10

3. The main economic financial indicators

%

INDICATOR NAME

31/3/2022

31/3/2023

31.03.2023/31.03.2022

CURRENT LIQUIDITY (current assets/current

1.98

1.81

91.41

debts)

DEGREE OF INDEBTEDNESS (borrowed

22.00%

16.00%

72.73

capital/comitted capital)

ROTATION RATE OF FLOWS - CUSTOMERS

69.85

70.21

100.52

ROTATION RATE OF FIXED ASSETS

0.42

0.44

104.76

  1. BETWEEN 01.01.2023-31.03.2023, COMPA REGISTERS THE FOLLOWING ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS AT CONSOLIDATED LEVEL:

1. The main balance sheet elements:

31/3/2022

31/3/2023

%

INDICATOR NAME

31.03.2023/31.03.2022

FIXED ASSETS

491,864,239

487,025,159

99.02

CURRENT ASSETS

332,463,896

319,323,797

96.05

DEBTS LESS THAN ONE YEAR

160,254,561

167,768,102

104.69

DEBTS LONGER THAN ONE YEAR

160,131,301

134,320,419

83.88

CAPITAL AND RESERVES

503,942,272

504,260,435

100.06

2. The main elements of the overall results

%

INDICATOR NAME

31/3/2022

31/3/2023

31.03.2023/31.03.2022

TURNOVER

199,326,832

203,678,288

102.18

GROSS PROFIT

1,734,588

3,754,186

216.43

NET PROFIT

1,188,973

2,971,783

249.95

3. The main economic financial indicators

%

INDICATOR NAME

31/3/2022

31/3/2023

31.03.2023/31.03.2022

CURRENT LIQUIDITY (current assets/current

2.07

1.9

91.71

debts)

DEGREE OF INDEBTEDNESS (borrowed

24.00%

21.00%

87.50

capital/comitted capital)

ROTATION RATE OF FLOWS -CUSTOMERS

69.44

69.83

100.56

ROTATION RATE OF FIXED ASSTES

0.41

0.42

102.44

The report for the first Quarter of the year 2023 - separate and consolidated - is not audited can be consulted in the link below, on the website www.compa.roat Investor Relations / Legal Reports / 2023 section and on the issuer's profile on the website Bucharest Stock Exchange, www.bvb.ro, CMP symbol.

President of the Board & CEO,

CFO

Ioan DEAC

Mihaela DUMITRESCU

Disclaimer

Compa SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 11:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 751 M 165 M 165 M
Net income 2022 1,30 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net Debt 2022 113 M 24,8 M 24,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 65,8x
Yield 2022 0,59%
Capitalization 104 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 890
Free-Float 54,3%
Chart COMPA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ioan Deac General Director
Mihaela-Claudia Dumitrescu Chief Financial Officer
Florin-Stefan Acu Technical Director
Nicolae Baltes Independent Non-Executive Director
Vlad-Nicolae Neacsu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPA S.A.21.94%23
DENSO CORPORATION26.71%45 413
APTIV PLC-2.39%24 589
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD9.98%14 983
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.17.37%14 950
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.15%14 856
