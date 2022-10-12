Advanced search
COMPA S.A.

(CMP)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-10
0.3960 RON   -6.38%
03:22aCompa S A : RC – Announcement closed trade period 12.10 – 11.11.2022
PU
08/12Compa S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12Compa S A : Report announcement Sem. I 2022
PU
Compa S A : RC – Announcement closed trade period 12.10 – 11.11.2022

10/12/2022
SIBIU, ROMANIA, 550234, H. COANDA 8,

Telefon:+40 269 237878; +40 269 214799

Fax: +40 269 212204; www.compa.ro

No. 722/11.10.2022

To

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

- Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

- Regulated market

CURRENT REPORT

According to FSA Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers and operations with securities

Report date:

October 11th 2022

Name of the issuing company:

COMPA S.A. Sibiu

Social headquarters:

Sibiu, No.8, Henri Coandă Street, Postal Code 550234

Phone/fax number:

0269 237 878; +0269 212 204

VAT no :

RO 788767

Order Number in the Trade Register:

J32 / 129 / 1991

Share capital:

RON 21.882.103,8

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange - Standard Category

(symbol CMP)

LEI Code

315700EXV87GJDVUUA14

IMPORTANT EVENTS TO BE REPORTED

Listing of important events that have occurred in connection with the company and may have, currently have or will have a significant impact on the price of securities or on securities holders.

Such important events, without limitation, are:

e) Other events - ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CLOSED TRADE PERIOD October 12th - November 11th 2022

In accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Regulation on market abuse) - art. 19 para. (11), as well as in accordance with the provisions of A.S.F. Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations - art. 249 para. (1), Compa S.A. informs the shareholders about the future closed trading period.

Between October 12th and November 11th 2022, persons exercising management responsibilities within Compa SA, as well as persons having access to inside information within the company, shall not conduct any transaction in their own account or in the account of a third party, directly or indirectly, on Compa shares (CMP symbol) or other related financial instruments during a closed period of 30 calendar days before the announcement of the Financial Results for the third Trimester of the year 2022.

The end date of the closed period of 30 days is the date on which the announcement is made, respectively November, the 11th, 2022, after the announcement is made.

This closed period is due to the fact that on November 11th, 2022, Compa S.A. will publish the Financial Results for the third Trimester of the year 2022.

President of the Board & CEO,

Vicepresident Of the Board,

Ioan DEAC

Ioan MICLEA

