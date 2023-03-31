Caribbean Company closes with rising profit in 2022

(Alliance News) - Compagnia dei Caraibi Spa reported that it closed fiscal year 2022 with an adjusted net profit of EUR3.5 million, up 32 percent from EUR2.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Revenues amounted to EUR56.1 million, up about 31 percent from EUR43.0 million in 2021.

Adjusted Ebitda stands at EUR6.1 million, up 16 percent from EUR5.2 million in the same period last year.

Net financial position is negative and equal to EUR200,000 with cash liquidity of EUR9.2 million.

The group's performance in the first months of 2023 confirms positive expectations for the current year's targets, the company explained in a note.

Caribbean Company is flat at EUR4.61 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.