    TIME   IT0005453235

COMPAGNIA DEI CARAIBI S.P.A.

(TIME)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03:02:26 2023-03-31 am EDT
4.630 EUR   +0.65%
Caribbean Company closes with rising profit in 2022
AN
03/30Squares bullish; banking well in Milan
AN
03/30Stock exchanges still bullish in wake of Wall Street
AN
Caribbean Company closes with rising profit in 2022

03/31/2023 | 03:28am EDT
(Alliance News) - Compagnia dei Caraibi Spa reported that it closed fiscal year 2022 with an adjusted net profit of EUR3.5 million, up 32 percent from EUR2.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2021.

Revenues amounted to EUR56.1 million, up about 31 percent from EUR43.0 million in 2021.

Adjusted Ebitda stands at EUR6.1 million, up 16 percent from EUR5.2 million in the same period last year.

Net financial position is negative and equal to EUR200,000 with cash liquidity of EUR9.2 million.

The group's performance in the first months of 2023 confirms positive expectations for the current year's targets, the company explained in a note.

Caribbean Company is flat at EUR4.61 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 55,3 M 60,3 M 60,3 M
Net income 2022 3,60 M 3,93 M 3,93 M
Net cash 2022 1,35 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 58,3 M 63,6 M 63,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,03x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 57
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart COMPAGNIA DEI CARAIBI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIA DEI CARAIBI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,60 €
Average target price 6,73 €
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Edelberto Baracco Director
Flaccomio Nardi Dei Chief Financial Officer
Donatella de Lieto Vollaro Independent Director
Maria Beatrice Gerosa Independent Director
Fabio Torretta Director-Marketing & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIA DEI CARAIBI S.P.A.-3.16%64
WALMART INC.1.72%392 676
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.95%39 531
SYSCO CORPORATION1.23%39 055
KROGER CO. (THE)10.00%35 199
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.15.50%32 807
