(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria on Tuesday approved financial information as of Sept. 30, which closed with a group net loss of EUR789,000, compared with a loss of EUR489,000 as of Sept. 30.

Revenues for the first nine months of the year were EUR214,000 versus EUR254,000 as of Sept. 30, 2022.

EBITDA as of September 30, 2023 was negative EUR264,000 from minus EUR201,000 in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Ebit is minus EUR771,000 from minus EUR317,000 as of September 30, 2022.

The net financial position changed from debt to third parties of EUR5.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2022 to debt of EUR4.36 million as of Sept. 30, 2023.

CIA closed Tuesday's session down 1.1 percent at EUR0.044 per share

