Compagnie D'Entreprises CFE S A : Launch of DEME's first ever Service Operation Vessel ‘Groene Wind'

10/01/2020 | 03:35am EDT

date 1 October 2020 pages 2

PRESS RELEASE

Launch of DEME's first ever Service Operation Vessel 'Groene Wind'

'Groene Wind' improves safety, comfort and workability for offshore wind farm maintenance.

DEME launched its first ever Service Operation Vessel (SOV) at the CEMRE shipyard in Yalova, Turkey, marking a major milestone in its fleet history. Named 'Groene Wind', the Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) vessel will be deployed for wind farm maintenance activities.

'Groene Wind' is due for delivery in 2021 and will be directly chartered to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the maintenance of the Rentel and Mermaid & Seastar (known as SeaMade) offshore wind farms in Belgium. This is the first DP2, twin-hulled SOV in the world and the first to serve three different wind farm sites.

The name 'Groene Wind' (green wind) perfectly reflects DEME's ambitions to remain a leader in the offshore wind industry, supporting our clients with innovative solutions to provide green and affordable energy.

Total package of services for the offshore wind industry

Investing in such a pioneering vessel also means that DEME can offer the total package of services to the offshore wind industry now - from installation right through to maintenance.

DEME's in-house newbuild team worked in close collaboration with Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam and research institute MARIN. The new vessel significantly improves safety, comfort and workability for wind farm technicians - even in the roughest sea conditions.

Impressive cuts in fuel consumption

The SWATH design ensures low wave impact on movements when approaching wind turbines, compared to a traditional monohull SOV.'Groene Wind' willenable safe crew transfers in significant wave heights. Her DP2 technology means that the vessel can hold its position in rough seas but at the same time operate with lower fuel consumption when compared to traditional SOVs. An impressive fuel consumption reduction of up to 50% can be achieved compared to a monohull SOV, further reducing the cost of wind farm maintenance.

In line with her green credentials, environmental considerations are integral to the vessel design and include a waste heat recovery system and a Clean Design notation.

Safety and comfort

At 60 m long, the SOV will be equipped with a motion compensated gangway and daughter craft to safely transfer technicians to the wind turbines. It is also designed according to the latest comfort standards, allowing the vessel to be a homely offshore base for up to 24 technicians and a nautical crew.

Michael Glavind,Business Unit Director DEME Offshore, enthuses: "We are proud about this major milestone and look forward to welcoming 'Groene Wind' to our fleet. She highlights the DEME innovative spirit and our willingness to invest in green technologies. This further boosts our ability to serve the growing offshore wind industry, throughout the entire lifetime of an offshore wind farm. We are delighted to take this important step together with our partner Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, which also shares our ambitions for the energy transition."

Rene Wigmans, Head of Offshore Service Logistics Siemens Gamesa: "Siemens Gamesa is dedicated to finding flexible and competitive solutions. The Rentel and SeaMade wind farms make up the largest wind power installation in Belgium and with DEME's first ever SOV 'Groene Wind' we will be able to provide further optimised and safe maintenance solutions."

About DEME

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy industry, infra marine and environmental works. The company can build on more than 140 years of knowhow and experience and has fostered a pioneering approach throughout its history, enabling it to be a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME's vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

While the company's roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world's seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019. www.deme-group.com

Contact:

Vicky Cosemans, Head of Communications cosemans.vicky@deme-group.com

T: +32 3 250 59 22

Disclaimer

CFE - Compagnie d'Entreprises SA published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 07:34:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
