Compagnie D'Entreprises CFE S A : Launch of DEME's first ever Service Operation Vessel ‘Groene Wind'

date 1 October 2020 pages 2

PRESS RELEASE

Launch of DEME's first ever Service Operation Vessel 'Groene Wind'

'Groene Wind' improves safety, comfort and workability for offshore wind farm maintenance.

DEME launched its first ever Service Operation Vessel (SOV) at the CEMRE shipyard in Yalova, Turkey, marking a major milestone in its fleet history. Named 'Groene Wind', the Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) vessel will be deployed for wind farm maintenance activities.

'Groene Wind' is due for delivery in 2021 and will be directly chartered to Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy for the maintenance of the Rentel and Mermaid & Seastar (known as SeaMade) offshore wind farms in Belgium. This is the first DP2, twin-hulled SOV in the world and the first to serve three different wind farm sites.

The name 'Groene Wind' (green wind) perfectly reflects DEME's ambitions to remain a leader in the offshore wind industry, supporting our clients with innovative solutions to provide green and affordable energy.

Total package of services for the offshore wind industry

Investing in such a pioneering vessel also means that DEME can offer the total package of services to the offshore wind industry now - from installation right through to maintenance.

DEME's in-house newbuild team worked in close collaboration with Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam and research institute MARIN. The new vessel significantly improves safety, comfort and workability for wind farm technicians - even in the roughest sea conditions.

Impressive cuts in fuel consumption

The SWATH design ensures low wave impact on movements when approaching wind turbines, compared to a traditional monohull SOV.'Groene Wind' willenable safe crew transfers in significant wave heights. Her DP2 technology means that the vessel can hold its position in rough seas but at the same time operate with lower fuel consumption when compared to traditional SOVs. An impressive fuel consumption reduction of up to 50% can be achieved compared to a monohull SOV, further reducing the cost of wind farm maintenance.

In line with her green credentials, environmental considerations are integral to the vessel design and include a waste heat recovery system and a Clean Design notation.