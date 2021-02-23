Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Compagnie D'Entreprises CFE S.A.    CFEB   BE0003883031

COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S.A.

(CFEB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Compagnie D'Entreprises CFE S A : Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation EPCI contract at Arcadis Ost I

02/23/2021 | 03:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

date pages

23 February 2021 2

PRESS RELEASE

Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation EPCI contract at Arcadis Ost I

DEME Offshore has been awarded a substantial Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract for the foundations at Parkwind's Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm. The next-generation XXL monopiles will be the largest ever installed in Europe with a weight of around 2,000 tonnes each.

The Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm is developed by the Belgian offshore wind specialist Parkwind and has a capacity of 257 MW. The wind farm will be located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen in the coastal waters of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany.

Manufactured by Steelwind in Germany, the 28 XXL monopile foundations will be about 100 m long and weigh around 2000 tonnes each. One of the 28 foundations will support the offshore substation. The monopiles for the wind turbines will not be equipped with common transition pieces but will have a direct connection with the turbine tower.

DEME Offshore will deploy the DP3 offshore installation vessel 'Orion' for this project. 'Orion' is a front runner in the industry - effectively a mega monopile installation machine - and will be equipped with a tailor-made, motion compensated gripper system able to handle enormous foundations of up to 2,500 tonnes.

Bas Nekeman, Business Unit Director DEME Offshore: "Being awarded such a pioneering project highlights how Parkwind has confidence in the game-changing DP3 offshore installation vessel 'Orion'. DEME Offshore is delighted that it will be the first company to install these XXL monopiles, as the offshore wind industry takes the next step forward. With 'Orion' we will be strongly positioned to offer solutions for the installation of larger foundations and turbines, and large-scale wind farm projects such as Arcadis Ost 1, delivering energy at lowers costs."

Clement Helbig de Balzac, Arcadis Ost I Project Manager: "The signing of the foundation EPCI contract with DEME Offshore is another important step towards the realisation of Arcadis Ost I. The project is pushing the limits of what has been done to date in offshore wind in terms of foundation technology. Therefore, it was key for the project's success to select a strong and highly experienced EPCI contractor such as DEME Offshore, deploying state of the art installation vessels and technology".

Production of the monopile foundations will start in 2021, while the installation campaign is planned to start before the summer 2022. Arcadis Ost 1 is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2023.

A 'substantial' contract refers to a contract with a value of EUR 150-300 million.

About DEME

DEME is a world leader in the specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy industry, infra marine and environmental works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME's vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals and a modern fleet of over 100 vessels. In 2019 the company achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros. www.deme-group.com

Contact:

Vicky Cosemans, Head of Communications

cosemans.vicky@deme-group.com - T: +32 3 250 59 22

About Parkwind

Parkwind N.V. is an independent green energy company that develops, finances, and operates offshore wind farms. With more than a decade of experience and 771 megawatts under operational management, Parkwind has projects in Belgium, Germany and Ireland and is continuing its international expansion.

Parkwind is committed to making green energy available and affordable for everyone through its unique approach covering the entire value chain of offshore wind establishing Parkwind a reliable and competitive partner to communities, governments and suppliers.

Composed of over 120 professionals operating from offices in Belgium and Ireland, Parkwind consolidates the offshore wind energy activities of its Belgian shareholders Virya, owned by the Colruyt

Group and Korys. Learn more at www.parkwind.eu.

Contact:

Vedran Horvat, Head of Communications vedran.horvat@parkwind.eu - T: +32 16 24 07 90

Disclaimer

CFE - Compagnie d'Entreprises SA published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 08:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S.A.
03:53aCOMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S A : Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation ..
PU
02/18COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S A : DEME Offshore awarded Transport & Installation..
PU
01/20A FIRST IN FLANDERS : maintenance dredging work on the Scheldt powered by LNG
PU
01/15Outgoing U.S. officials slam Mexican energy policy for bias
RE
01/05COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S A : Van Laere participates in the construction of ..
PU
2020COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S A : Kick-off of the HYPORT® Duqm Green Hydrogen Pr..
PU
2020COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S A : CFE Contracting starts work on ZIN – a b..
PU
2020COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S A : DEME awarded the prestigious Abu Qir port proj..
PU
2020COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S A : Ravenna Port Hub contract awarded to a consort..
PU
2020COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S A : Belgian offshore wind pioneers join forces to ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 115 M 3 792 M 3 792 M
Net income 2020 44,6 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net Debt 2020 886 M 1 079 M 1 079 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,2x
Yield 2020 0,06%
Capitalization 2 218 M 2 693 M 2 700 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 8 410
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Compagnie D'Entreprises CFE S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 78,33 €
Last Close Price 87,60 €
Spread / Highest target 2,74%
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Piet Dejonghe Managing Director & Director
Fabien Jean-René De Jonge Chief Financial Officer & Administrative Director
Luc Jacques Bertrand Chairman
Philippe Delusinne Independent Director
Ciska Servais Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE S.A.4.78%2 693
VINCI SA5.14%58 709
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.60%32 461
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED12.79%28 139
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.92%20 221
FERROVIAL, S.A.-9.29%18 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ