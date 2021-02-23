Compagnie D'Entreprises CFE S A : Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation EPCI contract at Arcadis Ost I

date pages

23 February 2021 2

PRESS RELEASE

Parkwind selects DEME Offshore for foundation EPCI contract at Arcadis Ost I

DEME Offshore has been awarded a substantial Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) contract for the foundations at Parkwind's Arcadis Ost 1 offshore wind farm. The next-generation XXL monopiles will be the largest ever installed in Europe with a weight of around 2,000 tonnes each.

The Arcadis Ost 1 wind farm is developed by the Belgian offshore wind specialist Parkwind and has a capacity of 257 MW. The wind farm will be located in the Baltic Sea, northeast of the island of Rügen in the coastal waters of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Germany.

Manufactured by Steelwind in Germany, the 28 XXL monopile foundations will be about 100 m long and weigh around 2000 tonnes each. One of the 28 foundations will support the offshore substation. The monopiles for the wind turbines will not be equipped with common transition pieces but will have a direct connection with the turbine tower.

DEME Offshore will deploy the DP3 offshore installation vessel 'Orion' for this project. 'Orion' is a front runner in the industry - effectively a mega monopile installation machine - and will be equipped with a tailor-made, motion compensated gripper system able to handle enormous foundations of up to 2,500 tonnes.

Bas Nekeman, Business Unit Director DEME Offshore: "Being awarded such a pioneering project highlights how Parkwind has confidence in the game-changing DP3 offshore installation vessel 'Orion'. DEME Offshore is delighted that it will be the first company to install these XXL monopiles, as the offshore wind industry takes the next step forward. With 'Orion' we will be strongly positioned to offer solutions for the installation of larger foundations and turbines, and large-scale wind farm projects such as Arcadis Ost 1, delivering energy at lowers costs."

Clement Helbig de Balzac, Arcadis Ost I Project Manager: "The signing of the foundation EPCI contract with DEME Offshore is another important step towards the realisation of Arcadis Ost I. The project is pushing the limits of what has been done to date in offshore wind in terms of foundation technology. Therefore, it was key for the project's success to select a strong and highly experienced EPCI contractor such as DEME Offshore, deploying state of the art installation vessels and technology".

Production of the monopile foundations will start in 2021, while the installation campaign is planned to start before the summer 2022. Arcadis Ost 1 is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2023.

A 'substantial' contract refers to a contract with a value of EUR 150-300 million.

About DEME

DEME is a world leader in the specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy industry, infra marine and environmental works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME's vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals and a modern fleet of over 100 vessels. In 2019 the company achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros. www.deme-group.com

Contact:

Vicky Cosemans, Head of Communications

cosemans.vicky@deme-group.com - T: +32 3 250 59 22

About Parkwind

Parkwind N.V. is an independent green energy company that develops, finances, and operates offshore wind farms. With more than a decade of experience and 771 megawatts under operational management, Parkwind has projects in Belgium, Germany and Ireland and is continuing its international expansion.

Parkwind is committed to making green energy available and affordable for everyone through its unique approach covering the entire value chain of offshore wind establishing Parkwind a reliable and competitive partner to communities, governments and suppliers.

Composed of over 120 professionals operating from offices in Belgium and Ireland, Parkwind consolidates the offshore wind energy activities of its Belgian shareholders Virya, owned by the Colruyt

Group and Korys. Learn more at www.parkwind.eu.

Contact:

Vedran Horvat, Head of Communications vedran.horvat@parkwind.eu - T: +32 16 24 07 90