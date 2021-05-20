Compagnie D'Entreprises CFE S A : Quarterly information at 31 March 2021

Thursday 20 May 2021 - 7h00 CET

Regulated information

2. Analysis by segment

Dredging, Environmental, Offshore and Infra segment

KEY FIGURES

In million € 31/03/2021 31/12/2020 31/03/2020 Revenue 479.6 2,195.8 534.9 Net financial debt 461.6 489.0 730.3 Order book 4,750.0 4,500.0 3,415.0

REVENUE

DEME's revenue in the first quarter of 2021 amounted to € 479.6 million, down 10.3% on the first quarter of 2020.

The Dredging division reported € 249.1 million revenue in the first quarter of 2021, which is slightly up on the first quarter of 2020. In Egypt, the Abu Qir project was off to a successful start: several trailing suction hopper dredgers are deployed on the first phase of the project, and will be joined very soon by several cutters, including the 'Spartacus'. In Germany, DEME completed the contract for the deepening and widening of the Elbe in mid-March, while maintenance dredging continues. In Poland, the widening of the access channel to the port of Swinoujscie is progressing at a swift pace.

The Offshore division reported, as anticipated, a lower volume of business in the first quarter of 2021:

138.7 million compared to € 202.7 million in the first quarter of 2020. The main projects that will be carried out in 2021 are still in the start-up phase, more particularly those for the offshore wind farms of Saint-Nazaire (France), Hornsea 2, Triton Knoll and Dogger Bank (United Kingdom).

The Infra division reported € 52.1 million revenue in the first quarter of 2021 (2.2 % up on the first quarter of 2020). Work on the Fehmarnbelt link (Denmark) officially started on 1 January 2021, and should take just under nine years to complete.

The negative impact of the health crisis is steadily diminishing in Europe, but remains significant in other parts of the world, particularly in India, South America, Africa and Papua New Guinea.

ORDER BOOK

As of 31 March 2021, the order book amounted to € 4.75 billion, a new record level.

During the first quarter, DEME won the contract for the installation of the water intake points of the nuclear power station of Hinckley Point (United Kingdom). The order is worth more than € 200 million.