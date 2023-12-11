Official COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE SA press release
On 29 June 2022, the Board of Directors had decided to launch a share buyback programme within the limits of the (renewed) authorisation to buy back own shares, as granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 2 May 2019. Two periods for the acquisition of own shares followed one another between 30 June 2022 and 23 December 2022. At that date, CFE owned 392,158 of its own shares.
On 5 October 2023, the Board of Directors has decided to restart the share buyback programme for a maximum of 500,000 own shares for the period starting on 16 October 2023 and ending at the latest on 20 December 2023.
As in 2022, the buy-back programme is conducted by an independent intermediary, KBC Securities, in accordance with the applicable regulations.
CFE currently owns 490,958 own shares, 1.94% of the outstanding shares.
About CFE
CFE is an integrated multidisciplinary group with an attractive growth market position in Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland. Thanks to leading companies and innovative projects, the group focuses on four segments: real estate development, construction & renovation, multitechnics and investments. From acquisition to maintenance: with complementary expertise, CFE offers complete solutions to its customers. The group is developing the world of tomorrow through its pioneering role in sustainable development, its capacity for innovation and its desire to have an impact on society. CFE makes this ambition a reality thanks to passionate employees and strong partnerships.
CFE is listed on Euronext Brussels and is 62.12% owned by Ackermans & van Haaren, 12,11% by VINCI.
Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE SA is a multidisciplinary group active in Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland in 4 business lines with strong growth potential: real estate development, multitechnics, construction and renovation and sustainable investments.
With net sales of EUR 1,167 million in 2022, more than 3,000 employees and a long experience and expertise acquired since its foundation in 1880, the CFE group has the ambition to challenge the status quo and to bring about a positive change by successfully addressing environmental and social challenges for the well-being of future generations. The CFE group concretizes this ambition by placing sustainability, innovation, and respect for its employees at the heart of its strategy and by offering its customers end-to-end solutions.