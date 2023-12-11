PRESS RELEASE

Monday 11 December 2023 - 17h45 CET

Regulated information

Acquisition of own share

Regulated information within the meaning of the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007

On 29 June 2022, the Board of Directors had decided to launch a share buyback programme within the limits of the (renewed) authorisation to buy back own shares, as granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of 2 May 2019. Two periods for the acquisition of own shares followed one another between 30 June 2022 and 23 December 2022. At that date, CFE owned 392,158 of its own shares.

On 5 October 2023, the Board of Directors has decided to restart the share buyback programme for a maximum of 500,000 own shares for the period starting on 16 October 2023 and ending at the latest on 20 December 2023.

As in 2022, the buy-back programme is conducted by an independent intermediary, KBC Securities, in accordance with the applicable regulations.

This press release includes information on the acquisitions made between 01 December 2023 and 11 December 2023 (included) by KBC Securities as intermediary.

CFE currently owns 490,958 own shares, 1.94% of the outstanding shares.