BPI Real Estate and LIFE.be have reached an agreement on the transfer to ION Residential Platform (IRP) of their joint venture "JOMA2060 NV", the real estate company that owns the former John Martin brewery at Park Spoor Noord in Antwerp which it is currently developing into a mixed-use residential scheme aimed at letting.
The design is by BOLD architects. Demolition works have started and JOMA2060 expects its first tenants by the end of 2025.
