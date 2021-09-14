Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : DEME, Qair and Aspiravi to bid into Scottish offshore wind leasing round

aspects of the ScotWind sites (both offshore and onshore). Additionally, to secure a fast tracked, de- risked development, the consortium has conducted focused site-specific technology optioneering, in-depth evaluation of the current and planned grid capacity infrastructure, and developed a comprehensive risk mitigation plan. These early development works will result in efficient project delivery and supplier engagement.

Despite the challenging sea and seabed conditions of Scottish waters, TWP has strengthened its position through the extensive experience of DEME Offshore (member of the DEME Group) and its unrivalled track record in the transport and installation of foundations, turbines, inter-array cables, export cables, and substations for offshore wind farms. DEME Offshore has been involved in almost 30 offshore renewable projects to-date in the UK (circa 6 GW).

By operating a high-tech and versatile fleet of vessels, DEME Offshore offers flexible solutions for the most complex offshore energy projects and have thus de-risks project constructions. Furthermore, its fleet of vessels will be at the disposal of TWP to strengthens the consortium's position further by removing a key delivery risk faced by all Scottish offshore wind projects. Finally, DEME Offshore's extensive experience and knowledge from daily offshore marine construction has already been applied in the consortium's technical optioneering.

As the project presents value and job creation opportunities for Scotland, TWP is fully committed to working with Scottish communities and businesses to help develop supply chains and expertise. In the coming months, the consortium will be actively engaging with communities and businesses to understand local capabilities in detail and envision a way of successfully working together. Focus will be given to breaking down barriers to new entrants to the labour force, newly qualified workers and energy transition job creation, all the while ensuring, through investment, that Scottish ports are ready and in the best position to seize the offshore wind pipeline of opportunities. This will build upon DEME Offshore's efforts to date in working to increase local content and their established supply chain in Scotland and the rest of the UK.

As a renewable independent power producer, with the purpose to sell electricity produced locally through its generating assets on a long-term basis, Qair has recently entered into a partnership with Eco Projects, a Scottish wind developer. Together, through Qair Scotland, they will jointly develop an existing portfolio of some 400 MW of onshore wind projects which should complement the energy produced by TWP offshore projects.

Qair's partnership with Eco Projects is a testament to Qair's long-term commitment to the Scottish renewable energy market and to becoming a significant local player. In this context, TWP will benefit from the additional expertise and local market knowledge of Qair Scotland to facilitate the smooth integration and fast-tracked development of TWP projects, guarantee cost effective project delivery, and safeguard appropriate offshore wind cost of energy, ensuring competitive energy prices to consumers.

Drawing upon the experience of DEME and Qair in the rapidly advancing Green Hydrogen landscape (e.g., HYPORT® Duqm, Oman and Hyd'Occ in Port-la Nouvelle, France), TWP will actively explore the role of Green Hydrogen in their projects to contribute to Scotland's ambitious net zero targets by 2045.

"As a consortium consisting of partners who have organically grown through bespoke project development, we pledge our project solutions will be tailored to the requirements of the Scottish stakeholders and include a maximum of local supply chainscapabilities", said Alain Bernard,

Chairman and Managing Director of DEME Concession