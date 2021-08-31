Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : FIRST HALF RESULTS 2021

Tuesday 31 August 2021 - 7:00 CET regulated information

General introduction

Revenue in the first half of 2021 amounted to € 1,629.9 million, up 9.3% compared with last year. The increase in activity was observed in the three operational segments.

EBITDA amounted to € 206.5 million. This represents 12.7% of the revenue and increased by € 46.7 million compared with that of the first half of 2020, which included the capital gain on disposal of the stake in the Merkur wind farm (€ 63.9 million). The EBITDA returned to its level of the first half of 2019 (€ 207 million).

The operating income in the first half of 2021 amounted to € 64.1 million, exceeding the level reached before the pandemic (€ 61.2 million in the first half of 2019).

The net result, share of the group, amounted to € 42.6 million, which is fivefold compared to that of the first half of 2020. The three operational segments contributed to the very strong growth of the net result.

Equity (share of the group) stood at € 1,819.8 million on 30 June 2021, which is up 1.8% compared with 31 December 2020. In May 2021, CFE paid a dividend of € 25.3 million in respect of the 2020 financial year.

The net financial debt amounted to € 722.8 million on 30 June 2021, compared with € 803 million on 31 June 2020 and € 601.4 million on 31 December 2020. All the financial covenants have been complied with on 30 June 2021.

On 30 June 2021, the order book increased compared to 31 December 2020 and reached a record level of € 6.3 billion.