Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : INTERIM REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021
DEFINITIONS ...............................................................................................................................................
4
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS.....................................................................................................
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME .........................................................................................................................................
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME..................................................................................................................
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .........................................................................................................................
6
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ...................................................................................................................................
7
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY..........................................................................................................................
8
SHARE CAPITAL AND RESERVES ......................................................................................................................................................
8
EARNINGS PER SHARE..................................................................................................................................................................
8
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..............................................................................
9
1.
GENERAL POLICIES .............................................................................................................................
11
2.
CONSOLIDATION METHODS................................................................................................................
11
SCOPE OF CONSOLIDATION.........................................................................................................................................................
11
INTRA- GROUP TRANSACTIONS ....................................................................................................................................................
11
TRANSLATION OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF FOREIGN COMPANIES AND ESTABLISHMENTS
................................................................
12
FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSACTIONS.............................................................................................................................................
12
3.
ACCOUNTING RULES AND METHODS ..................................................................................................
12
4.
SEGMENT REPORTING ........................................................................................................................
12
OPERATING SEGMENTS..............................................................................................................................................................
12
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME .......................................................................................................................................
13
BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE OF DEME.............................................................................................................................................
13
BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE IN THE CONTRACTING SEGMENT...............................................................................................................
13
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .......................................................................................................................
14
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS .................................................................................................................................
15
OTHER INFORMATION ...............................................................................................................................................................
15
GEOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION....................................................................................................................................................
15
5.
ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS OF SUBSIDIARIES................................................................................
16
6.
OTHER OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES .......................................................................................
16
7.
FINANCIAL RESULT .............................................................................................................................
16
8.
NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS ..........................................................................................................
16
9.
INCOME TAX ......................................................................................................................................
16
10.
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT...................................................................................................
17
11.
INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING EQUITY METHOD ...................................................................
18
12.
INVENTORIES .....................................................................................................................................
18
13.
TRADE RECEIVABLES AND OTHER OPERATING RECEIVABLES ................................................................
18
14.
PROVISIONS OTHER THAN THOSE RELATING TO NON-CURRENT EMPLOYEE BENEFIT OBLIGATIONS......
18
15.
CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES ................................................................................................
19
16.
DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS ...............................................................................................
19
2
17.
NET FINANCIAL DEBT........................................................................................................................
19
18.
FINANCIAL RISK MANAGEMENT .......................................................................................................
21
19.
OTHER COMMITMENTS GIVEN .........................................................................................................
23
20.
OTHER COMMITMENTS RECEIVED ....................................................................................................
23
21.
LITIGATION ......................................................................................................................................
23
22.
RELATED PARTIES.............................................................................................................................
23
23.
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS ......................................................................................................................
24
24.
IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCIES ....................................................................................................
24
25.
SEASONAL NATURE OF THE BUSINESS ..............................................................................................
24
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES RECONCILIATION .......................................................................
25
STATEMENT ON THE TRUE AND FAIR NATURE OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE TRUE AND FAIR
NATURE OF THE PRESENTATION IN THE MANAGEMENT REPORT ................................................................
27
GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY........................................................................................
27
STATUTORY AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL
INFORMATION AS AT 30 JUNE 2021 AND FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD THEN ENDED..................................
28
3
DEFINITIONS
Working capital requirement
Inventories + trade receivables and other operating receivables + other current assets - trade payables and other
operating liabilities - tax payables - other current liabilities
Capital employed
Equity of real estate segment + net financial debt of real estate segment
Net financial debt (NFD)
Non-current bonds + non-current financial liabilities + current bonds + current financial liabilities - cash and
cash equivalents
Income from operating activities
Revenue + other operating income + purchases + remunerations and social security payments + other operating
expenses + depreciation and amortisation + goodwill depreciation
Operating income (EBIT)
Income from operating activities + share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
EBITDA
Income from operating activities + depreciation and amortisation + goodwill depreciation
Return on equity (ROE)
Net income, share of the group / equity, share of the group
Order book
Revenue to be generated by the projects for which the contract has been signed and has come into effect (after
notice to proceed has been given or conditions precedent have been fulfilled) and for which project financing
is in place.
4
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
For the period ended June 30
Notes
2021
2020
(in € thousands)
Revenue
1,629,903
1,491,229
Other operating income
6
48,625
112,750
Purchases
(882,460)
(901,428)
Remuneration and social security payments
(357,483)
(343,226)
Other operating expenses
(232,041)
(200,602)
Depreciation and amortisation
(153,630)
(156,168)
Goodwill depreciation
0
0
Income from operating activities
52,914
2,555
Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method
11
11,232
16,786
Operating income
64,146
19,341
Cost of financial debt
7
(2,434)
(3,164)
Other financial expenses and income
7
(5,496)
(6,425)
Financial result
(7,930)
(9,589)
Result before tax
56,216
9,752
Income tax expenses
9
(12,785)
(2,557)
Result for the period
43,431
7,195
Result attributable to non-controlling interests
8
(809)
1,235
Result for the period - share of the group
42,622
8,430
Earnings per share (share of the group) (EUR) (diluted and basic)
1.68
0.33
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the period ended June 30
Notes
2021
2020
(in € thousands)
Result for the period - share of the group
42,622
8,430
Result for the period
43,431
7,195
Changes in fair value related to financial derivatives
12,963
(6,228)
Exchange differences on translation
3,965
(9,059)
Deferred taxes
(1,698)
555
Other elements of the comprehensive income to be reclassified to
15,230
(14,732)
profit or loss in subsequent periods
Re-measurement on defined benefit and contribution plans
0
0
Deferred taxes
0
0
Other elements of the comprehensive income not to be reclassified to
0
0
profit or loss in subsequent periods
Total other elements of the comprehensive income recognized
15,230
(14,732)
directly in equity
Comprehensive income :
58,661
(7,537)
- Share of the group
58,036
(6,216)
- Attributable to non-controlling interests
625
(1,321)
Result for the period (share of the group) per share (EUR) (diluted and
2.29
(0.25)
basic)
5
