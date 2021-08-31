Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : INTERIM REPORT AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Earnings per share (share of the group) (EUR) (diluted and basic)

Result for the period - share of the group

Result for the period

Other financial expenses and income

Cost of financial debt

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using equity method

For the period ended June 30

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the period ended June 30 Notes 2021 2020

(in € thousands)

Result for the period - share of the group 42,622 8,430

Result for the period 43,431 7,195

Changes in fair value related to financial derivatives 12,963 (6,228)

Exchange differences on translation 3,965 (9,059)

Deferred taxes (1,698) 555

Other elements of the comprehensive income to be reclassified to 15,230 (14,732)

profit or loss in subsequent periods

Re-measurement on defined benefit and contribution plans 0 0

Deferred taxes 0 0

Other elements of the comprehensive income not to be reclassified to 0 0

profit or loss in subsequent periods

Total other elements of the comprehensive income recognized 15,230 (14,732)

directly in equity

Comprehensive income : 58,661 (7,537)

- Share of the group 58,036 (6,216)

- Attributable to non-controlling interests 625 (1,321)

Result for the period (share of the group) per share (EUR) (diluted and 2.29 (0.25)