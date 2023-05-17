Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : Interim report as of March 31, 2023

Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 7:00 CET

regulated information

2. Analysis by segment

Real Estate Development Segment (BPI Real Estate)

EVOLUTION OF THE CAPITAL EMPLOYED

BREAKDOWN BY STAGE OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

In million € 31/03/2023 31/12/2022 Unsold units post completion 0 0 Properties under construction 61 52 Properties in development 154 151 Total capital employed 203 215 BREAKDOWN BY COUNTRY In million € 31/03/2023 31/12/2022 Belgium 109 108 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 28 27 Poland 78 68 Total capital employed 203 215

The marketing of projects launched before the summer of 2022 is highly satisfactory. However, the pace of sales is slower for projects that have just started construction or that are in the pre- commercialisation phase. This evolution confirms the difficult market conditions in the three countries in which BPI Real Estate operates following rising interest rates and construction prices.

Capital employed

Capital employed remained stable in Belgium and Luxembourg. On the other hand, in Poland, the stock of projects in the marketing phase is increasing.

Wood Hub

No significant transactions took place during the first quarter of 2023, but BPI Real Estate has reached an agreement with Ethias for the sale of the Wood Hub building, which is scheduled for the second half of 2023. This 7,300 m² building in Auderghem, the future headquarters of CFE and its Brussels subsidiaries, is considered one of the most ambitious buildings in the Benelux in terms of sustainability thanks to its mixed wood and concrete structure, its primary energy requirement of no more than 8.59 KWh per m² and its BREAAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum certifications. The building, which will be delivered at the end of 2023, is an example of the collaboration between the CFE group's various subsidiaries: the project is being developed by BPI Real Estate, the construction is being carried out by BPC Group and Wood Shapers, and the technical aspects by VMA, which will also deploy its VMANAGER digital platform to manage the building centrally and intelligently.

