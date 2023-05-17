Advanced search
    CFEB   BE0003883031

COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE SA

(CFEB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:01:15 2023-05-17 am EDT
10.28 EUR   -0.77%
03:40aCompagnie D'entreprises Cfe : Interim report as of March 31, 2023
PU
03/31COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE SA : Annual Report
CO
02/28Compagnie D'entreprises Cfe : Isabelle De Bruyne awarded Sustainability Professional 2023
PU
Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : Interim report as of March 31, 2023

05/17/2023 | 03:40am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 7 :00 CET

regulated information

Quarterly information at 31 March 2023

Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 7:00 CET

regulated information

Quarterly information at 31 March 2023

  • Sustained growth in turnover: + 11.1%
  • Strong order book, albeit down from the very high level of 31 December 2022
  • Net financial debt amounts to EUR 89.6 million, a slight increase compared to 31 March 2022
  • Payment of the dividend of EUR 0.40 gross per share on 24 May 2023
  • Outlook for 2023: return on equity (ROE) is expected to be close to the long-term target of 15%.

1. Key figures

Revenue

In million €

31/03/2023

31/03/2022

Change

Real Estate Development

36.5

15.1

+141.7%

Multitechnics

75.6

73.7

+2.6%

Construction & Renovation

214.8

184.8

+16.2%

Holding & Investments and

(23.7)

(0.8)

n.s.

eliminations between segments

Total

303.2

272.8

+11.1%

Order book

In million €

31/03/2023

31/12/2022

Change

Multitechnics

344,7

368,9

-6,6%

Construction & Renovation

1.142,0

1.264,1

-9,7%

Other segments

65,4

82,1

-20,3%

Total

1.552,1

1.715,1

-9,5%

2

Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 7:00 CET

regulated information

2. Analysis by segment

Real Estate Development Segment (BPI Real Estate)

EVOLUTION OF THE CAPITAL EMPLOYED

BREAKDOWN BY STAGE OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

In million €

31/03/2023

31/12/2022

Unsold units post completion

0

0

Properties under construction

61

52

Properties in development

154

151

Total capital employed

203

215

BREAKDOWN BY COUNTRY

In million €

31/03/2023

31/12/2022

Belgium

109

108

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

28

27

Poland

78

68

Total capital employed

203

215

The marketing of projects launched before the summer of 2022 is highly satisfactory. However, the pace of sales is slower for projects that have just started construction or that are in the pre- commercialisation phase. This evolution confirms the difficult market conditions in the three countries in which BPI Real Estate operates following rising interest rates and construction prices.

Capital employed

Capital employed remained stable in Belgium and Luxembourg. On the other hand, in Poland, the stock of projects in the marketing phase is increasing.

Wood Hub

No significant transactions took place during the first quarter of 2023, but BPI Real Estate has reached an agreement with Ethias for the sale of the Wood Hub building, which is scheduled for the second half of 2023. This 7,300 m² building in Auderghem, the future headquarters of CFE and its Brussels subsidiaries, is considered one of the most ambitious buildings in the Benelux in terms of sustainability thanks to its mixed wood and concrete structure, its primary energy requirement of no more than 8.59 KWh per m² and its BREAAM Outstanding and WELL Platinum certifications. The building, which will be delivered at the end of 2023, is an example of the collaboration between the CFE group's various subsidiaries: the project is being developed by BPI Real Estate, the construction is being carried out by BPC Group and Wood Shapers, and the technical aspects by VMA, which will also deploy its VMANAGER digital platform to manage the building centrally and intelligently.

3

Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 7:00 CET

regulated information

Multitechnics Segment

KEY FIGURES

In million €

Revenue

Order book

31/03/2023

75.6

344.7

31/12/2022

338.8

368.9

31/03/2022

73.7

417.8

REVENUE

VMA achieved a revenue of EUR 53.8 million, which is up 15%, driven by the strong progress of the ZIN project. The maintenance business is also growing significantly.

On the other hand, MOBIX's revenue is down due to the reduction in service orders resulting from framework agreements for track and catenary installation. The LuWa project (modernisation, management and maintenance of public lighting in the Walloon structural network) is entering its final phase in terms of the modernisation work.

ORDER BOOK

The order book stands at EUR 344.7 million, down 6.6% compared to 31 December 2022, mainly due to the reduction in the volume of new tenders launched by Infrabel.

VMA has won several large orders for the programming and assembling of robot lines for automotive manufacturers, mainly in Germany.

Construction & Renovation Segment

KEY FIGURES

In million €

Revenue

Order book

REVENUE

31/03/2023

214.8

1,142.0

31/12/2022

798.7

1,264.1

31/03/2022

184.8

1,196.2

Revenue in the first half of 2022 amounted to EUR 214.8 million, up 16.2% compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Activity was particularly strong in Brussels and Wallonia, while in Flanders several large projects such as Blok 21/24 Nieuw Zuid in Antwerp are in the start-up phase. The structural work of the ZIN project has been completed and it is now entering the finishing phase.

In Luxembourg, CLE is completing several residential projects for BPI Real Estate, contributing to a high level of activity.

In Poland, the construction of the battery factory for Northvolt is nearing completion. In addition to building sites for BPI Real Estate, CFE is carrying out several industrial projects and logistics platforms.

4

Wednesday 17 May 2023 - 7:00 CET

regulated information

In Germany, the first project under construction (a logistics centre) is progressing well.

ORDER BOOK

The order book amounted to EUR 1.14 billion as at 31 March 2023, compared to EUR 1.26 billion at 31 December 2022.

The crisis affecting the residential and office market is weighing on order intake. Numerous property developers have decided to freeze or postpone their projects. CFE nevertheless managed to partially mitigate the effects of this by developing its industrial and logistics businesses. For example, MBG won a major order for INEOS in the port of Antwerp.

Holding & Investments Segment

Green Offshore

The Rentel and SeaMade offshore wind farms produced just over 800 GWh of green electricity in the first quarter of 2023. The weather conditions were generally favourable. Furthermore, the new regulatory framework for green certificates has not yet been formalised.

Rent-A-Port

In April 2023, a new investor participated in a capital increase in Infra Asia Investment (Hong Kong) LTD (IAI) which, through its subsidiaries, is developing five industrial zones in northern Vietnam under the trade name "Deep C".

As a result of the USD 23.8 million capital increase, Rent-A-Port's stake in IAI was diluted from 94% to 84%. This transaction, which shows the value and potential of IAI, will have no impact on the income statement as Rent-A-Port maintains its exclusive control over IAI.

PPP Eupen

Belgium's German-speaking community has decided to terminate the DBFM contract for five schools in the city of Eupen. Its decision was motivated by the desire to take over the management and maintenance of the school buildings directly and to finance them itself. This transaction is expected to be finalised on 30 June 2023. As a reminder, CFE has a 19% stake in the concession company and a 25% stake in the company in charge of maintenance which started in 2014. This transaction will have a favourable impact on the half-yearly results.

3. Outlook for 2023

In a difficult macro-economic context, particularly for the residential and office property market, CFE expects a return on equity for 2023 close to its long-term objective of 15%.

5

Disclaimer

CFE - Compagnie d'Entreprises SA published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 07:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 153 M 1 252 M 1 252 M
Net income 2023 30,0 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net Debt 2023 68,5 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,53x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 258 M 280 M 280 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 2 948
Free-Float 25,8%
