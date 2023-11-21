Tuesday 21 November 2023 - 7h00 CET

Regulated information

2. Analysis by segment

Real Estate Development Segment

EVOLUTION OF THE CAPITAL EMPLOYED

BREAKDOWN BY STAGE OF PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

In million € September 2023 December 2022 Unsold units post completion 0 0 Properties under construction 73 52 Properties in development 153 151 Total capital employed 203 226 BREAKDOWN BY COUNTRY

In million € September 2023 December 2022 Belgium 123 108 Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 35 27 Poland 68 68 Total capital employed 203 226

BPI's capital employed amounted to € 226 million as of 30 September 2023, which is up 11.3% compared to 31 December 2022. There were no major acquisitions in the first nine months of the year. While unfavourable market conditions persisted in Belgium and Luxembourg, the situation improved significantly in Poland: residential projects currently underway are showing an upward trend in sales, boosted in part by government measures to assist first-time buyers.

In Belgium, the Serenity Valley project in Auderghem and the first phase of the Bavière project in Liège are in the delivery phase. The teams of CFE, BPC Group, Wood Shapers and BPI have moved into their new headquarters, Wood Hub. This will be sold to Ethias at the end of the year.

Construction work has begun on the 10,000 m² John Martin residential project in Antwerp. BPI and its partner have reached an agreement with ION Residential Platform NV for the block sale of this project. The sale is subject to a number of conditions, including delivery of the buildings, which is scheduled for 2025. This agreement confirms the interest shown by institutional investors in residential rental projects to meet market demand in a context of rising mortgage rates.

Planning permission has been granted for the Key West, Brouck'R, Wastra and EQ projects in Brussels. The first three are being challenged before the Council of State. Planning permission for the Samaya project in Ottignies is currently under public inquiry, as is the Move Up project at the Gare du Midi in Brussels.

In Luxembourg, BPI is preparing to launch the architectural competition for the Kronos project (55,658 m²) in Kirchberg. As previously indicated, BPI, which owns 57.45% of the project, will inject around € 64 million when the deed of purchase is signed, scheduled for early December 2023.