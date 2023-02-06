Advanced search
    CFEB   BE0003883031

COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE SA

(CFEB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:45:13 2023-02-06 am EST
9.400 EUR   +0.21%
Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : Isabelle De Bruyne finalist for Sustainability Professional 2023

02/06/2023 | 03:20am EST
PRESS RELEASE

Monday February 6, 2023

Isabelle De Bruyne finalist for

Sustainability Professional 2023

CFE is proud to announce that Isabelle De Bruyne, Chief Sustainability Officer, has been nominated for the Sustainability Professional 2023 award by Time for Society and VBO FED. The jury acknowledges Isabelle's groundbreaking work in the sector and has selected her as one of three finalists. The jury's final decision will be made known on 16 February after a public voting round.

Isabelle was appointed Chief Sustainability Officer in May 2019 after having worked for 17 years as civil engineer in construction on CFE's construction sites. She has since launched an ambitious sustainability strategy which sees CFE make steady progress, with the Group recently being ranked Top ESG Company 2023 by independent rating agency Sustainalytics.

"I see this nomination most of all as a recognition of the work of my 3.000 colleagues. Rain or shine, this is not an easy sector to work in, but every day they are fully committed to making a positive impact for future generations," says Isabelle De Bruyne. "And thanks to them we not only manage our own impact, but also provide innovative solutions to some of our society's biggest challenges. Sustainable buildings, smart industries and the energy and mobility infrastructure of tomorrow, we are at the intersection of some of the biggest challenges our society is facing."

In September 2022, the multidisciplinary group CFE announced its mission to bring people, skills, materials and technology together in a community of change for good. Raymund Trost, CEO of CFE: "When you are active in industries that will shape tomorrow's world for decades to come, you have a responsibility to care of future generations. That is why we must dare to change everything that is not sustainable."

On February 16, 2023, the jury will decide which of the three finalists is Sustainability Professional 2023. The public can vote at www.sustainabilityprofessional.be

Click herefor more information about the Sustainability Professional 2023.

About CFE

CFE is a multidisciplinary active group in Belgium, Luxembourg and Poland in four activity lines with a significant growth potential thanks to the possibility of shaping tomorrow's world: real estate development, multitechnics, construction & renovation and sustainable investments. With a solid turnover of 1,200 million euros, more than 3,100 employees and substantial experience and expertise gathered since its foundation in 1880, CFE has the ambition to challenge the status quo and create positive change by providing a successful answer to environmental and societal challenges to ensure the well-being of the future generations. CFE group realises this ambition by putting sustainability, innovation and respect for its employees at the heart of its strategy and by offering their clients end-to-end solutions.

Press contact :

Ann Vansumere, Communication Manager - tel. +32 2 661 13.97 - mail : ann_vansumere@cfe.be

Disclaimer

CFE - Compagnie d'Entreprises SA published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
