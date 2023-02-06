Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : Isabelle De Bruyne finalist for Sustainability Professional 2023

PRESS RELEASE

Monday February 6, 2023

Isabelle De Bruyne finalist for

Sustainability Professional 2023

CFE is proud to announce that Isabelle De Bruyne, Chief Sustainability Officer, has been nominated for the Sustainability Professional 2023 award by Time for Society and VBO FED. The jury acknowledges Isabelle's groundbreaking work in the sector and has selected her as one of three finalists. The jury's final decision will be made known on 16 February after a public voting round.

Isabelle was appointed Chief Sustainability Officer in May 2019 after having worked for 17 years as civil engineer in construction on CFE's construction sites. She has since launched an ambitious sustainability strategy which sees CFE make steady progress, with the Group recently being ranked Top ESG Company 2023 by independent rating agency Sustainalytics.

"I see this nomination most of all as a recognition of the work of my 3.000 colleagues. Rain or shine, this is not an easy sector to work in, but every day they are fully committed to making a positive impact for future generations," says Isabelle De Bruyne. "And thanks to them we not only manage our own impact, but also provide innovative solutions to some of our society's biggest challenges. Sustainable buildings, smart industries and the energy and mobility infrastructure of tomorrow, we are at the intersection of some of the biggest challenges our society is facing."

In September 2022, the multidisciplinary group CFE announced its mission to bring people, skills, materials and technology together in a community of change for good. Raymund Trost, CEO of CFE: "When you are active in industries that will shape tomorrow's world for decades to come, you have a responsibility to care of future generations. That is why we must dare to change everything that is not sustainable."

On February 16, 2023, the jury will decide which of the three finalists is Sustainability Professional 2023. The public can vote at www.sustainabilityprofessional.be

Click herefor more information about the Sustainability Professional 2023.

