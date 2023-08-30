KPMG Luxembourg is betting on sustainability and on its own determination to offer one of the most creative work environments in the country. This is why the company is aiming to move to a brand-new headquarters, designed for this purpose, before the end of the decade. KPMG thus announces today that it has reached an agreement with the promoter BPI Real Estate to buy the Kronos building in the Kirchberg district and its 3.23-hectare site, as well as to develop its new 31,000 m2 headquarters.



