KPMG Luxembourg is betting on sustainability and on its own determination to offer one of the most creative work environments in the country. This is why the company is aiming to move to a brand-new headquarters, designed for this purpose, before the end of the decade. KPMG thus announces today that it has reached an agreement with the promoter BPI Real Estate to buy the Kronos building in the Kirchberg district and its 3.23-hectare site, as well as to develop its new 31,000 m2 headquarters.
The project is therefore unfolding on a site, which has been, since 1995, the historic BGL BNP Paribas headquarters. In full, it involves redeveloping 55,658 m2 of GBA (Gross Built Area) across the site and keeping the existing park, which represents the real green lungs of the Kirchberg plateau.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CFE - Compagnie d'Entreprises SA published this content on 30 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2023 07:23:06 UTC.