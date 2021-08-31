Log in
    CFEB   BE0003883031

COMPAGNIE D'ENTREPRISES CFE SA

(CFEB)
Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : PRESENTATIE RESULTATEN VAN HET EERSTE SEMESTER 2021

08/31/2021 | 01:22am EDT
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2021

Headlines first half 2021

Headlines first half 2021

REVENUE € 1,629.9 mio

+9.3% (1HY2020)

NET INCOME

Share of the group

€ 42.6 mio

+407.1%(1HY2020)

1HY2021

NET

FINANCIAL € 722.8 mio

DEBT € 601.4 mio (FY2020)

ORDER BOOK

€ 6,262.2 mio

+3.5% (FY2020)

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2021 - Analyst presentation

3

Headlines first half 2021

  • Solid increase of revenue both at DEME and CFE Contracting
  • EBITDA back to the 1HY2019 level at € 206.5 million
  • EBITDA increases by € 46.7 million compared to 1HY2020 which included capital gain on disposal of the Merkur offshore wind farm (€ 63.9 million)
  • A fivefold increase of net result at € 42.3 million
  • Record order book at more than € 6.3 billion

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2021 - Analyst presentation

4

Outlook

CFE expects a substantial increase in revenue in 2021 to a level close to that of 2019. Its net result is also expected to increase significantly in 2021, without yet attaining the pre-covid level.

CFE Contracting expects an

100%

increase in revenue and net

result in 2021.

100%

100%

BPI's net result is expected to decrease slightly in 2021 but should nevertheless remain on a high level.

Thanks to a well-filled order book, DEME should realise a substantial increase in revenue and net result in 2021.

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2021 - Analyst presentation

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CFE - Compagnie d'Entreprises SA published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 05:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
