Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE : PRÉSENTATION RÉSULTATS DU PREMIER SEMESTRE 2021

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2021
Headlines first half 2021
REVENUE € 1,629.9 mio
+9.3% (1HY2020)
NET INCOME
Share of the group
€ 42.6 mio
+407.1%(1HY2020)
1HY2021
NET
FINANCIAL € 722.8 mio
DEBT € 601.4 mio (FY2020)
ORDER BOOK
€ 6,262.2 mio
+3.5% (FY2020)
HALF YEAR RESULTS 2021 - Analyst presentation
Outlook
CFE expects a substantial increase in revenue in 2021 to a level close to that of 2019. Its net result is also expected to increase significantly in 2021, without yet attaining the pre-covid level.
CFE Contracting expects an
increase in revenue and net
result in 2021.
BPI's net result is expected to decrease slightly in 2021 but should nevertheless remain on a high level.
Thanks to a well-filled order book, DEME should realise a substantial increase in revenue and net result in 2021.
