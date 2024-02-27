Compagnie d'Entreprises CFE SA reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was EUR 1,248.47 million compared to EUR 1,167.22 million a year ago. Net income was EUR 22.78 million compared to EUR 229.41 million a year ago.

Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.91 compared to EUR 1.53 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was EUR 0.91 compared to EUR 1.53 a year ago. Basic earnings per share was EUR 0.91 compared to EUR 9.15 a year ago.

Diluted earnings per share was EUR 0.91 compared to EUR 9.15 a year ago.