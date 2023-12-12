VMA will provide the test chambers with technology that exposes heat pumps and cooling systems to extreme weather conditions. The tests will be automatically controlled using VMA's VMANAGER software, typically used for intelligently managing large buildings but finding its first industrial application here.

Sint-Martens-Latem, 13 December 2023 - VMA, a reference in industrial automation and part of the CFE Group, announces a collaboration with the Japanese multinational DAIKIN. VMA will equip the new DAIKIN innovation center in Ghent, valued at 140 million euros, with 22 test chambers for the development of heat pumps and cooling systems.

The software will then capture and process the extensive data from the tests to optimize the performance of the heat pumps and cooling systems.

A particular strength of this project is the collaboration of Daikin with Ghent University (UGent), which provides expertise and also provides a space in the center where students can contribute to the development of energy-efficient technology.

Guy Wynendaele, CEO of VMA:"VMA is fully committed to energy and climate transition.We make buildings intelligent and sustainable, automate production lines for batteries, electric vehicles, and the process industry. This project combines several of our expertise in a market that will grow significantly in the coming years."

