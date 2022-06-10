Compagnie de Saint Gobain : 20220610_Annulation d'actions_VA.pdf

PRESS RELEASE

June 10, 2022

On June 10, 2022, Saint-Gobain cancelled 8,871,654 treasury shares acquired on the market.

Following this operation, the total number of shares composing the capital is 520 million shares and the number of shares outstanding is now 516 million shares, compared to 521 million at end-December 2021.

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,

"MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

166,000 employees, locations in 75 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain,

visit www.saint-gobain.comand follow us on Twitter @saintgobain