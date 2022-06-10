Log in
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-06-10 am EDT
52.69 EUR   -4.82%
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : 20220610_Annulation d'actions_VA.pdf
PU
06/09Saint-Gobain Plans $71 Million Investment to Boost Production Capacity of Plasterboard Plant in North America
MT
06/09COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain to create the first net-zero carbon plasterboard plant in North America
PU
Compagnie de Saint Gobain : 20220610_Annulation d'actions_VA.pdf

06/10/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

June 10, 2022

On June 10, 2022, Saint-Gobain cancelled 8,871,654 treasury shares acquired on the market.

Following this operation, the total number of shares composing the capital is 520 million shares and the number of shares outstanding is now 516 million shares, compared to 521 million at end-December 2021.

Worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets. Its integrated solutions for the renovation of public and private buildings, light construction and the decarbonization of construction and industry are developed through a continuous innovation process and provide sustainability and performance. The Group's commitment is guided by its purpose,

"MAKING THE WORLD A BETTER HOME".

€44.2 billion in sales in 2021

166,000 employees, locations in 75 countries Committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050

For more information about Saint-Gobain,

visit www.saint-gobain.comand follow us on Twitter @saintgobain

Vivien Dardel :

+33

1 88 54 29 77

Patricia Marie :

+33 1 88 54 26 83

Floriana Michalowska : +33

1 88 54 19 09

Susanne Trabitzsch :

+33 1 88 54 27 96

Christelle Gannage :

+33

1 88 54 15 49

Alix Sicaud :

+33

1 88 54 38 70

Saint-Gobain

Tour Saint-Gobain • 12 place de l'Iris • 92400 Courbevoie • France • Tél. +33 1 88 54 00 00 • www.saint-gobain.com

1

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 16:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
