Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 05:13:44 am EDT
52.11 EUR   +1.03%
05:05aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Modernization of Europe's largest glass wool plant
PU
04:55aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : A raft of awards for Saint-Gobain
PU
04/15COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between April 8 and April 14, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compagnie de Saint Gobain : A raft of awards for Saint-Gobain

04/20/2022 | 04:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Gyproc plaster plant in Frederikstad, Norway, has been presented with the Renewable Energy Award 2022. The plant will reduce its energy consumption by 30% and its carbon emissions by 23,000 metric tons of CO2, i.e., the equivalent of the annual climate footprint of 1,643 Norwegians. The project, which will increase the plant's production capacity by 40%, has been supported by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment.

In North America, CertainTeed received three Manufacturing Leadership Awards. These awards recognize manufacturing companies for their innovation in digital transformation.

First trophy for CertainTeed's FaCTory+ program. It received the Digital Network Connectivity for its improvement of the company's ability to connect, store, secure, automate and display data at the plant level, enabling real-time decision making and reducing costs for a greater efficiency.

CertainTeed Siding won the second award in Sustainability and the Circular Economy. It recognizes efforts over the past ten years to increase recycling of waste generated at the plants.

Finally, Saint-Gobain Research North America sees projects dedicated to the transformation of Industry 4.0 rewarded with the Next-Generation Leadership Award.

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
05:05aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Modernization of Europe's largest glass wool plant
PU
04:55aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : A raft of awards for Saint-Gobain
PU
04/15COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between Ap..
PU
04/13Saint-Gobain, Unit CertainTeed Renew Partnership With Homes For Our Troops In US
MT
04/124BIRD : the glass that protects birds
PU
04/11COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : CertainTeed upgrades its California production facility
PU
04/08COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between Ap..
PU
04/08COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN : Share buyback
CO
04/05France's Saint-Gobain To Exit Distribution In Poland Via Tadmar Divestment
MT
04/05COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain divests its distribution business in Poland
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 47 387 M 51 152 M 51 152 M
Net income 2022 2 892 M 3 122 M 3 122 M
Net Debt 2022 5 131 M 5 538 M 5 538 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,30x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 26 887 M 29 023 M 29 023 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 167 816
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 51,58 €
Average target price 73,41 €
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-16.63%29 023
ASSA ABLOY AB-8.47%29 262
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED1.94%12 635
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-14.68%12 438
MASCO CORPORATION-29.98%11 630
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-29.06%10 748