Compagnie de Saint Gobain : A raft of awards for Saint-Gobain

The Gyproc plaster plant in Frederikstad, Norway, has been presented with the Renewable Energy Award 2022. The plant will reduce its energy consumption by 30% and its carbon emissions by 23,000 metric tons of CO2, i.e., the equivalent of the annual climate footprint of 1,643 Norwegians. The project, which will increase the plant's production capacity by 40%, has been supported by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment.

In North America, CertainTeed received three Manufacturing Leadership Awards. These awards recognize manufacturing companies for their innovation in digital transformation.

First trophy for CertainTeed's FaCTory+ program. It received the Digital Network Connectivity for its improvement of the company's ability to connect, store, secure, automate and display data at the plant level, enabling real-time decision making and reducing costs for a greater efficiency.

CertainTeed Siding won the second award in Sustainability and the Circular Economy. It recognizes efforts over the past ten years to increase recycling of waste generated at the plants.

Finally, Saint-Gobain Research North America sees projects dedicated to the transformation of Industry 4.0 rewarded with the Next-Generation Leadership Award.