Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04:44 2022-07-25 am EDT
43.05 EUR   -0.62%
04:34aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Building with earth
PU
07/22Trelleborg Reaches Agreement to Buy Saint-Gobain's MG Silikon
MT
07/22COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN : A good level to buy
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Building with earth

07/25/2022 | 04:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Saint-Gobain is bringing excavated earth back into fashion with the launch in France of its "Construire en Terre" (Build in Earth) program. This ancestral material is ideal for constructing buildings capable of offering greater comfort in both summer and winter, as well as greater humidity regulation and sound insulation. These performances are derived from traditional construction methods, which are highly sought after to adapt modern construction to global warming.

This solution is a key element in meeting the new environmental requirements for construction in France (RE2020). It also helps to decarbonize the building sector by avoiding the use of concrete, which is highly carbon-intensive (use of cement) and rich in raw materials (sand), the supply of which is dwindling.

By combining its research forces, its industrial capacities and its POINT.P materials distribution network, Saint-Gobain has developed several processes for using excavated earth in construction.

POINT.P guarantees the proper manufacture of the earth-binder mix, in its factories or by the trade professional directly on site, based on five fundamental components whose dosage is linked to the applications: earth, a low-carbon binder, plant material, water and, depending on the needs of the proposed solutions, recycled aggregate. And that's it!

For multi-housing unit and tertiary building sites, POINT.P offers complete solutions from design to delivery of the construction system and plays a real role of assistant project manager: structural work, finishing work, site logistics. This primarily concerns non-structural earth concrete placed in a wood or concrete frame.

For single-family or small multi-unit housing sites, POINT.P also offers a complete solution from design to delivery of the building. This is based on a mixture of earth, biosourced plant fiber and a patented low-carbon hydraulic binder, produced on site and projected directly into a wood-frame building.

Other solutions are being developed for the dry and off-site sector - earthen slabs and tiles - as well as earthen blocks for traditional masons.

The company is also committed to launching training programs for trade professionals and to accompanying them on their first earth construction site. For each project, the distributor will transport the earth from one of sixty qualified sites, ensuring product availability within a 100 km radius of the construction site.

This solution complements the know-how of trade professionals, is designed for the traditional building industry and perfectly serves Saint-Gobain's vision of being the worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction.

Click for more information.

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:33:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
04:34aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Building with earth
PU
07/22Trelleborg Reaches Agreement to Buy Saint-Gobain's MG Silikon
MT
07/22Trelleborg Sealing Solutions Germany GmbH agreed to acquire Saint-Gobain Performance Pl..
CI
07/21COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : AG2022_Questions actionnaires individuels_VA.pdf
PU
07/20Activist Bluebell wants Richemont to focus on jewellery, watches
RE
07/18Ardagh Group - ICC International Court of Arbitration Awards $84 million to Ardagh
AQ
07/14Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. acquired V-systém elektro s.r.o.
CI
07/13An open book for Saint-Gobain solutions
AQ
07/12COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between Ju..
PU
07/11COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN : Share buyback
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 48 896 M 49 986 M 49 986 M
Net income 2022 2 976 M 3 042 M 3 042 M
Net Debt 2022 6 070 M 6 205 M 6 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 22 581 M 23 085 M 23 085 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 167 816
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 43,32 €
Average target price 65,42 €
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-29.98%23 085
ASSA ABLOY AB-15.93%25 256
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED7.21%13 711
MASCO CORPORATION-19.81%13 286
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-23.51%11 326
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-18.92%10 791