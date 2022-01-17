Log in
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Compagnie de Saint Gobain : ISOVER aboard the world's largest liner

01/17/2022 | 10:55am EST
©Wonder of the Seas

Imagine a 362-meter long liner, capable of accommodating nearly 7,000 passengers and 2,300 crew, with 15 swimming pools, 20 dining areas and 35 bars on board. It'll be hard to get your head around the Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship.

Saint-Gobain contributed to this extraordinary project by supplying over 150,000 sq. m of insulation. ISOVER's solutions were chosen above all for their technical performance and safety standards, but also because they made it possible to reduce the ship's weight by 25% and thus considerably reduce fuel consumption.

Because ISOVER has been able to develop a wide range of lightweight solutions for the marine industry, it is particularly well positioned to win numerous tenders from other shipyards.

Click for more details about this project and the solutions used (U SeaProtect® and PI MARINE ranges).

Click to explore all the solutions available from Saint-Gobain Marine.

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 15:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 763 M 49 894 M 49 894 M
Net income 2021 2 566 M 2 926 M 2 926 M
Net Debt 2021 6 492 M 7 401 M 7 401 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 34 981 M 39 955 M 39 881 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float -
Chart COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 66,33 €
Average target price 74,41 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN7.21%39 955
ASSA ABLOY AB-5.65%32 152
MASCO CORPORATION-4.19%16 422
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-8.20%15 067
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-5.07%13 774
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-5.45%13 372