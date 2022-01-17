Compagnie de Saint Gobain : ISOVER aboard the world's largest liner

©Wonder of the Seas

Imagine a 362-meter long liner, capable of accommodating nearly 7,000 passengers and 2,300 crew, with 15 swimming pools, 20 dining areas and 35 bars on board. It'll be hard to get your head around the Wonder of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship.

Saint-Gobain contributed to this extraordinary project by supplying over 150,000 sq. m of insulation. ISOVER's solutions were chosen above all for their technical performance and safety standards, but also because they made it possible to reduce the ship's weight by 25% and thus considerably reduce fuel consumption.

Because ISOVER has been able to develop a wide range of lightweight solutions for the marine industry, it is particularly well positioned to win numerous tenders from other shipyards.

