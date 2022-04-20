Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Modernization of Europe's largest glass wool plant

€15 million for ISOVER Orange: the stake of the investment is not only to modernize the site's industrial plant, it's also to modify the manufacturing processes to make them more environmentally friendly by using notably 70% to 83% cullet in the furnace. For the record, ISOVER has set a target of 80% cullet in all its glass wools by 2025.

The project includes a complete reconstruction of the furnace that will be coupled with other structural work.

This will enable the site to adapt to changes in the insulation market and produce more efficient and sustainable solutions with an ever more environmentally friendly manufacturing process.

This ambition is not new. ISOVER France, with its industrial site in Orange (certified ISO 50 001, energy saving and ISO 14 001, environmental management, among others), has been committed for over 20 years to a demanding environmental strategy aimed at reducing its energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This commitment is not only a performance driver; it is above all an essential contribution to the Group's ambitions towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and a response to France's climate objectives.

A total of €120 million is expected to be invested starting from 2022 and over the next few years to increase ISOVER's production capacities in France and allow to renovate the equivalent of 100,000 additional homes each year by 2025.