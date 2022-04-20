Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 05:13:44 am EDT
52.11 EUR   +1.03%
05:05aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Modernization of Europe's largest glass wool plant
PU
04:55aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : A raft of awards for Saint-Gobain
PU
04/15COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between April 8 and April 14, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Modernization of Europe's largest glass wool plant

04/20/2022 | 05:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

€15 million for ISOVER Orange: the stake of the investment is not only to modernize the site's industrial plant, it's also to modify the manufacturing processes to make them more environmentally friendly by using notably 70% to 83% cullet in the furnace. For the record, ISOVER has set a target of 80% cullet in all its glass wools by 2025.

The project includes a complete reconstruction of the furnace that will be coupled with other structural work.
This will enable the site to adapt to changes in the insulation market and produce more efficient and sustainable solutions with an ever more environmentally friendly manufacturing process.

This ambition is not new. ISOVER France, with its industrial site in Orange (certified ISO 50 001, energy saving and ISO 14 001, environmental management, among others), has been committed for over 20 years to a demanding environmental strategy aimed at reducing its energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. This commitment is not only a performance driver; it is above all an essential contribution to the Group's ambitions towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, and a response to France's climate objectives.

A total of €120 million is expected to be invested starting from 2022 and over the next few years to increase ISOVER's production capacities in France and allow to renovate the equivalent of 100,000 additional homes each year by 2025.

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 09:04:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
05:05aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Modernization of Europe's largest glass wool plant
PU
04:55aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : A raft of awards for Saint-Gobain
PU
04/15COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between Ap..
PU
04/13Saint-Gobain, Unit CertainTeed Renew Partnership With Homes For Our Troops In US
MT
04/124BIRD : the glass that protects birds
PU
04/11COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : CertainTeed upgrades its California production facility
PU
04/08COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Reporting on share buyback transactions carried out between Ap..
PU
04/08COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN : Share buyback
CO
04/05France's Saint-Gobain To Exit Distribution In Poland Via Tadmar Divestment
MT
04/05COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain divests its distribution business in Poland
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 47 387 M 51 152 M 51 152 M
Net income 2022 2 892 M 3 122 M 3 122 M
Net Debt 2022 5 131 M 5 538 M 5 538 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,30x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 26 887 M 29 023 M 29 023 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 167 816
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 51,58 €
Average target price 73,41 €
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-16.63%29 023
ASSA ABLOY AB-8.47%29 262
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED1.94%12 635
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-14.68%12 438
MASCO CORPORATION-29.98%11 630
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-29.06%10 748