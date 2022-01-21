Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  News
  Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
Compagnie de Saint Gobain : New Saint-Gobain Academy in Morocco

01/21/2022
With its new Academy opened in November 2021, Saint-Gobain in Morocco aims to create a breeding ground for qualified workers to implement new solutions, and thus become a key player in the Moroccan sustainable development market.

A wide range of qualifying training courses are already provided at the three training centers (Casablanca Ain Sebaa, Dar Bouazza and Sidi Tiji), and cover working methods in the application of Saint-Gobain solutions (cement mortar and plaster, waterproofing, interior and exterior façade cladding, installation of partition and false ceiling systems, and installation of marble and/or tiling, etc.).

The Academy will also organize on-site training courses for companies and professionals wanting to improve their knowledge and how to apply Saint-Gobain solutions.

The Academy's goal is to have trained 3,000 professionals by the end of 2022. Saint-Gobain will then have a database of qualified workers that can be shared with the Group's partners in Morocco to aid the professional integration of young apprentices.

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 08:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 43 796 M 49 609 M 49 609 M
Net income 2021 2 524 M 2 859 M 2 859 M
Net Debt 2021 6 424 M 7 277 M 7 277 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 34 549 M 39 175 M 39 133 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float -
Chart COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 65,51 €
Average target price 74,41 €
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN5.88%39 175
ASSA ABLOY AB-6.52%31 528
MASCO CORPORATION-7.23%16 010
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-18.63%13 909
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.0.00%13 790
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.-9.68%13 159