Compagnie de Saint Gobain : New Saint-Gobain Academy in Morocco

With its new Academy opened in November 2021, Saint-Gobain in Morocco aims to create a breeding ground for qualified workers to implement new solutions, and thus become a key player in the Moroccan sustainable development market.

A wide range of qualifying training courses are already provided at the three training centers (Casablanca Ain Sebaa, Dar Bouazza and Sidi Tiji), and cover working methods in the application of Saint-Gobain solutions (cement mortar and plaster, waterproofing, interior and exterior façade cladding, installation of partition and false ceiling systems, and installation of marble and/or tiling, etc.).

The Academy will also organize on-site training courses for companies and professionals wanting to improve their knowledge and how to apply Saint-Gobain solutions.

The Academy's goal is to have trained 3,000 professionals by the end of 2022. Saint-Gobain will then have a database of qualified workers that can be shared with the Group's partners in Morocco to aid the professional integration of young apprentices.