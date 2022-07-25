Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Off-site construction accelerates in Norway

In Norway, the off-site construction (OSC) sector has recorded significant growth in recent years. For Byggsystemer, a subsidiary of distribution brand Optimera Norway, it is crucial it be part of this development. As OSC's growth is eating into the building materials market, it is necessary to recover the sales the more traditional segment is losing.

OSC products meet a number of market challenges and expectations. Firstly, the increasing complexity of standards and the growing demands for quality and precision in buildings. The use of OSC components is greatly facilitated by BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology which, given its precision to within one millimeter, means the components fit perfectly when erected onsite. OSC is synonymous with efficiency, in particular by reducing construction site times and the number of people involved. It also contributes to more sustainable construction with the use of environmentally friendly processes and materials (such as wood) and minimizes construction site waste. Finally, construction is simpler and requires less qualified trade professionals. The method therefore appears to be a way of getting around the shortage of skilled workers that is rife throughout Europe.

Optimera Byggsystemer, which has a 10% market share in Norway, currently offers three types of OSC: pre-cut timber, roof structures and ready-to-use components for small houses and large buildings. Keen to maintain its leading position in Norway, the company has ambitious growth targets to expand its presence in the country. It has just acquired a sixth production plant in the center of Norway.

However, its future growth will depend on diversifying its business, which is why its medium-term plans include positioning itself in assembly and formwork (the structures into which concrete is poured), thus meeting its customers' expectations for a more efficient integrated offer for managing construction sites.