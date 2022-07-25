Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  News
  Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:16 2022-07-25 am EDT
43.37 EUR   +0.10%
05:34aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Off-site construction accelerates in Norway
PU
04:34aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Building with earth
PU
07/22Trelleborg Reaches Agreement to Buy Saint-Gobain's MG Silikon
MT
Summary 
Summary

Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Off-site construction accelerates in Norway

07/25/2022 | 05:34am EDT
In Norway, the off-site construction (OSC) sector has recorded significant growth in recent years. For Byggsystemer, a subsidiary of distribution brand Optimera Norway, it is crucial it be part of this development. As OSC's growth is eating into the building materials market, it is necessary to recover the sales the more traditional segment is losing.

OSC products meet a number of market challenges and expectations. Firstly, the increasing complexity of standards and the growing demands for quality and precision in buildings. The use of OSC components is greatly facilitated by BIM (Building Information Modeling) technology which, given its precision to within one millimeter, means the components fit perfectly when erected onsite. OSC is synonymous with efficiency, in particular by reducing construction site times and the number of people involved. It also contributes to more sustainable construction with the use of environmentally friendly processes and materials (such as wood) and minimizes construction site waste. Finally, construction is simpler and requires less qualified trade professionals. The method therefore appears to be a way of getting around the shortage of skilled workers that is rife throughout Europe.

Optimera Byggsystemer, which has a 10% market share in Norway, currently offers three types of OSC: pre-cut timber, roof structures and ready-to-use components for small houses and large buildings. Keen to maintain its leading position in Norway, the company has ambitious growth targets to expand its presence in the country. It has just acquired a sixth production plant in the center of Norway.

However, its future growth will depend on diversifying its business, which is why its medium-term plans include positioning itself in assembly and formwork (the structures into which concrete is poured), thus meeting its customers' expectations for a more efficient integrated offer for managing construction sites.

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 09:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 48 896 M 49 986 M 49 986 M
Net income 2022 2 976 M 3 042 M 3 042 M
Net Debt 2022 6 070 M 6 205 M 6 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 4,55%
Capitalization 22 581 M 23 085 M 23 085 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 167 816
Free-Float 90,4%
Chart COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 43,32 €
Average target price 65,42 €
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-29.98%23 085
ASSA ABLOY AB-15.93%25 256
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED7.21%13 711
MASCO CORPORATION-19.81%13 286
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-23.51%11 326
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-18.92%10 791