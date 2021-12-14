Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain Ecophon and Lindab Group enters partnership for healthy and sustainable indoor environments!

From left Francois Michel, CEO, Ecophon and Olof Christensson, Director of Division Ventilation Systems, Lindab.





With this partnership Saint-Gobain Ecophon combine its expertise in sound acoustic environments with Lindab's healthy indoor air, creating a new healthier indoor environment system.



"We are very happy to partner with Lindab. We share a common mission, to provide a better and healthier indoor environment for everyone, and we complement each other as leading technical experts in our respective fields", says Francois Michel, CEO of Saint-Gobain Global Architectural Specialities, and President of Ecophon Group.

Get all of the details in this press release