Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGO   FR0000125007

COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN

(SGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Compagnie de Saint Gobain : Saint-Gobain Ecophon and Lindab Group enters partnership for healthy and sustainable indoor environments!

12/14/2021 | 09:08am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
From left Francois Michel, CEO, Ecophon and Olof Christensson, Director of Division Ventilation Systems, Lindab.



With this partnership Saint-Gobain Ecophon combine its expertise in sound acoustic environments with Lindab's healthy indoor air, creating a new healthier indoor environment system.

"We are very happy to partner with Lindab. We share a common mission, to provide a better and healthier indoor environment for everyone, and we complement each other as leading technical experts in our respective fields", says Francois Michel, CEO of Saint-Gobain Global Architectural Specialities, and President of Ecophon Group.

Get all of the details in this press release

Disclaimer

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 09:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
09:08aCOMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain Ecophon and Lindab Group enters partnership for h..
PU
09:00aNoxopharm Completes First Dose Enrolment for Anti-Cancer Drug
MT
04:34aSaint-Gobain To Sell Three Distribution Brands In UK, In Talks For Fourth
MT
12/13COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain exits plumbing, heating and sanityware products s..
PU
12/10COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN : Saint-Gobain divests its glass processing business in Denmark
PU
12/10Saint-Gobain Sells Danish Glass Business To Germany-Based Semcoglas
MT
12/10Semcoglas Holding GmbH acquired Glassolutions SAINT-GOBAIN in Denmark from Compagnie de..
CI
12/07Removal of sector's entitlement to red diesel is nothing more than a stealth tax
AQ
12/07SAINT GOBAIN : Acting sustainably
PU
12/06WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street bounces back
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 43 496 M 49 068 M 37 127 M
Net income 2021 2 551 M 2 877 M 2 177 M
Net Debt 2021 6 640 M 7 491 M 5 668 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 30 894 M 34 889 M 26 370 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 167 552
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 58,58 €
Average target price 73,35 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Bazin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sreedhar Natarajan Chief Financial Officer
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman
Benoit d'Iribarne Senior VP-Technology & Industrial Performance
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN56.21%34 889
ASSA ABLOY AB31.56%32 525
MASCO CORPORATION24.32%16 669
TREX COMPANY, INC.63.77%15 784
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.89.76%14 830
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC.23.29%14 173